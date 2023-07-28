US annual inflation posts smallest rise in more than two years

A New York man who robbed police officer Mike Fanone of his badge and radio during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been sentenced to over four years in prison, WGRZ reported.

Thomas Sibick pleaded guilty in March to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding a police officer and two counts of robbery. In addition to the 50-month sentence, he will have to serve three years on supervised release and pay $7,500 in restitution fees.