US annual inflation posts smallest rise in more than two years

By Lucia Mutikani WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Annual U.S. inflation rose at its slowest pace in more than two years in June, with underlying price pressures receding, a trend that, if sustained, could push the Federal Reserve closer to ending its fastest interest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s. The improving inflation environment was reinforced by other data on Friday showing labor costs posted their smallest increase in two years in the second quarter as wage growth cooled. It mirrored reports this month showing the economy shifting into disinflation mode, with consumer prices moderating sharpl...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
A New York man who robbed police officer Mike Fanone of his badge and radio during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been sentenced to over four years in prison, WGRZ reported.
Thomas Sibick pleaded guilty in March to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding a police officer and two counts of robbery. In addition to the 50-month sentence, he will have to serve three years on supervised release and pay $7,500 in restitution fees.
"You and your family have repeated over and over again how difficult this has been for you," U.S. District Judge Amy B. Jackson told Sibick during his sentencing. "But I cannot treat this as the biggest calamity in your life without considering the other life that has been ruined."
Sibick admitted to stealing a badge and radio from Fanone after the cop was brutally beaten by rioters who then pulled him into the mob.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
'I have already won': Trump suggests Senate impeachment acquittal means Jack Smith can't retry him
July 28, 2023
Donald Trump On Friday questioned the special counsel’s authority in investigating him in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election – and said he'd already been tried and acquitted of the crime.
In a social media post he suggested his acquittal in the 2021 impeachment by the Senate precludes Jack Smith’s probe.
Trump earlier this month received a letter from the special counsel’s office indicating he’s the target of the probe and is likely to be indicted.
“How can Deranged Jack Smith bring a case on January 6th., as ridiculous as it is anyway, when I have already won such a case, and been fully acquitted, in the U.S. Senate?” Trump asked on his Truth Social website.
“In other words, I was Impeached on this, and WON!!! ELECTION INTERFERENCE & PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT, all rolled up as one. We are truly a Nation In Decline!”
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Snoop Dogg donates thousands of dollars to help elderly woman save Civil War-era home
July 28, 2023
Snoop Dogg is using his celebrity for the greater good, donating $10,000 to help a 93-year-old at risk of being evicted from her family’s Civil War-era home in South Carolina — a plight highlighted by Tyler Perry earlier this summer. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper, 51, donated $10,000 to Josephine Wright’s GoFundMe intended to help her maintain ownership of her Hilton Head Island property, a representative confirmed to CNN. “I did it from the heart,” he told the outlet in a statement, noting that Wright “reminds me of my mother and grandmother.” A self-described “fighter all my life,” the ...
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}