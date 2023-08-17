US appeals court blocks Idaho's transgender student athlete ban

By Nate Raymond (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday refused to allow Idaho to enforce a first-in-the-nation ban on transgender women and girls from participating in female sports leagues, saying the measure likely was unconstitutional. A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel delivered a victory to LGBTQ rights advocates by upholding an injunction blocking Idaho's Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, the first of many such laws to be enacted by Republican-led states. "This is an important victory for common sense, equality, and the rights of transgender youth under the law," said Chase...