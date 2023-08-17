US appeals court blocks Idaho's transgender student athlete ban

By Nate Raymond (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday refused to allow Idaho to enforce a first-in-the-nation ban on transgender women and girls from participating in female sports leagues, saying the measure likely was unconstitutional. A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel delivered a victory to LGBTQ rights advocates by upholding an injunction blocking Idaho's Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, the first of many such laws to be enacted by Republican-led states. "This is an important victory for common sense, equality, and the rights of transgender youth under the law," said Chase...
A Florida man who attacked police on Jan. 6, 2021, and was tracked down by authorities due to his appearance on a Proud Boys poster has pleaded guilty, according to the DOJ.
Kenneth Bonawitz allegedly traveled by bus from Florida to Washington, D.C., to attend Trump's rally. Afterwards, he went with more than 1,000 others to the U.S. Capitol and "was among the first of the rioters to push through a police defensive line on the grounds," according to the Justice Department.
"Bonawitz was carrying an 8-inch hunting knife in a sheath attached to his belt," according to the DOJ. "Bonawitz mounted the stage built for the upcoming Inauguration. He then turned and ran in the direction of the edge of the stage with both arms raised. He hurled himself at two Capitol police officers, knocking both to the ground, injuring one of them."
The DOJ states that, as officers escorted Bonawitz away, "they confiscated the knife and then released him back into the crowd."
"Seconds later, Bonawitz rejoined the mob and again confronted additional officers on a defensive police line. Almost immediately, Bonawitz assaulted four separate Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers in a melee," it said.
The government added that Bonawitz "shoved an officer, causing the officer to stumble forward."
"When the officer turned to face Bonawitz, he wrapped his arms around the officer from behind, inserted his forearm under the officer’s shield, then put the officer in a chokehold. He briefly lifted the officer off the ground and caused the officer to gag before struggling free of his grip," the DOJ says.
The Department went on: "Bonawitz was identified by a confidential source based upon his distinctive tattoos, Bonawitz’s own social media accounts, and his appearance on a Proud Boys meet-up poster that circulated in May 2022 in South Florida."
Bonawitz pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to three felony charges, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and assaulting a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, the government said on Thursday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1, according to the release.
Arkansas schools defy Sarah Huckabee Sanders to offer African-American Studies: report
August 17, 2023
Several Arkansas school districts will continue to offer coursework in African-American studies despite pressure from state officials to drop the classes.
Five out of six Arkansas high schools that had planned to offer Advanced Placement African American Studies now say they'll go ahead with the class targeted by the state Department of Education at the direction of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and the sixth is still considering it, reported Arkansas Times.
"The Little Rock School District’s Central High, North Little Rock High School and the Academies at Jonesboro, along with the charter schools North Little Rock Center for Excellence and eStem High School, have all confirmed they will offer the course and calculate grades on the same elevated, 5-point GPA scale as other Advanced Placement classes," the publication reported.
"A spokesperson for Jacksonville Public Schools, the sixth Arkansas district that planned to offer the course this academic year, said Wednesday that they were still in discussions with the Arkansas Department of Education and had not yet finalized their plans."
Education secretary Jacob Oliva, who had been instructed by Sanders to target “indoctrination” and “critical race theory," pulled the plug last Friday on state recognition of the course added to the state's system last year, and the department issued a statement Monday suggesting teaching the subject might violate state law.
Oliva had previously worked under Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Florida Department of Education, where he oversaw policy changes in schools under that state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law, and he is tasked with implementing similar changes in Arkansas directed through a Sanders executive order and a section in her Arkansas LEARNS school voucher act.
Colleges and universities set their own rules on accepting AP course credits, so Arkansas schools can -- and already do -- offer AP courses that may not count toward state graduation requirements.
The schools that committed to offering the AP African American Studies class are exploring options to pay the $90 test costs for the exam since Arkansas no longer will, unlike every other AP course.
International Chess Federation bans trans players from women’s events: ‘No right to participate’
August 17, 2023
The International Chess Federation, or FIDE, has updated its policy on transgender players, effectively banning trans competitors from participating in official women’s tournaments. The world governing body for chess said its member federations have received an increasing number of recognition requests from players who identify as transgender. In a meeting held earlier this month, FIDE’s council discussed regulations affecting transgender chess players. On Monday, the council announced its updated policy, which states that trans women have “no right to participate in official FIDE events for w...
