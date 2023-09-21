US Army, Marine heads approved amid abortion standoff

A Washington state man who allegedly threatened to assassinate Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds over her party's push to loosen child labor laws has been hit with federal charges, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa.

“I can… tell you that people from other States and like-mindedness are going to be coming to your area to assassinate you… you have been warned Kim Reynolds your death is imminent if you do not change back those child labor laws," Ryan Christopher Kelly said in one of two messages sent for Reynolds back in April.