US Army, Marine heads approved amid abortion standoff

In this photo from the US Department of Defense, then acting US Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George speaks with soldiers in Germany, August 25, 2023
Washington (AFP) - The US Senate confirmed two generals as the new heads of the Army and Marine Corps on Thursday, filling senior military posts left open due to a lawmaker's opposition to Pentagon abortion access policies. Senators approved General Randy George as chief of staff of the Army by a vote of 96-1, while General Eric Smith was confirmed as commandant of the Marine Corps 96-0. The previous night, senators voted for General Charles Brown to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but hundreds of other senior officers are still caught in limbo. The Senate usually approv...