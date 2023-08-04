US Army no longer has Senate-confirmed leader, joining Marines
James McConville (Reuters)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Army on Friday became the second branch of the U.S. military to no longer have a Senate-confirmed leader, as a Republican senator continues to block military nominations, a move military leaders said threatens readiness and undermines retention of officers. Retiring Chief of Staff of the Army General James McConville relinquished command on Friday. It will be the first time in history the U.S. military will have two branches, the Army and the Marine Corps, without a confirmed leader, the Pentagon said. Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, who represents Alabama, ...