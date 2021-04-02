Man dead after ramming car into barricades at US Capitol: report
Screengrab.

The suspect in the ramming of barricades at the U.S. Capitol has died, ABC News and NBC News reported Friday.

"After reports that someone hit two U.S. Capitol Police officers with a car, Capitol Police opened fire at the north barricade of the Capitol complex, law enforcement sources tell ABC News. Two officers are said to be injured, one critically, the sources said. Law enforcement sources tell ABC News the suspect is dead," the network reported Friday.

The Capitol remains on high alert, with National Guard troops protecting the building's perimeter.