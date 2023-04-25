US cops sell trafficker some drugs, then lose him

Red-faced California cops sold a suspected drugs trafficker a big packet of meth -- then watched him drive off, in a sting operation that plainly went a bit wrong.

Undercover sheriffs deputies in Riverside County near Los Angeles said they agreed to supply 27 kilograms (nearly 60 pounds) of the illegal stimulant, in what they hoped would give them the proof they needed to get their man.

But after handing over the cash and collecting his haul, the suspect apparently was not interested in hanging around to get arrested.

"After the transaction, the suspect drove away and deputies from the Gang Task Force attempted a vehicle stop," a press release from Riverside County Sheriff said of the April 19 operation.

"The suspect failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated. Due to the high speeds and suspect’s disregard for public safety, deputies lost sight of the vehicle."

The Los Angeles Times quoted defeated sheriff candidate Michael Lujan, a former captain in the department, as saying he had heard the drugs were worth around $35,000.

"Why would you let someone get in their vehicle, I don't know," he said.

"It is pretty embarrassing. It’s unfortunate because now we have additional narcotics out on the street."

© Agence France-Presse