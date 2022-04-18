US envoy in Seoul for talks over North Korea missile, nuclear tensions

By Josh Smith SEOUL (Reuters) - The U.S. envoy for North Korea arrived in Seoul on Monday for talks with his South Korean counterparts on ways to address Pyongyang's increased missile launches and concerns over the possible resumption of nuclear testing. U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim and his deputy, Jung Pak, will meet with South Korean officials, including nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk, during a five-day visit. Their arrival coincided with the start of a nine-day annual joint military drill by U.S. and South Korean troops. The exercise is a "defensive command post training using computer s...
John Oliver makes fun of Dr. Oz complaining about the price of crudité a year after 'surfing' in Italy
April 17, 2022
"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver opened his Sunday show by talking about former President Donald Trump announcing his support for Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary.
Oliver began with a crack about Oz living in New Jersey and taping his show directly across the studio from his. After building an alligator flipping someone off, he placed the statue in the hallway to face Oz's office for a not-so-subtle message.
There was then a video of Oz shopping at what he said was Wegner's, which is a store in Mifflinburg, PA. At first, it sounded like perhaps he mispronounced Wegman's, which is all over Pennsylvania. As it turns out, Oliver explained it was actually Redner's, which is on the sign above his head.
Either way, Oz explained his wife wanted to make "crudité" so he was picking up vegetables. After picking up some veggies, pre-made guacamole and pre-made salsa, he explained it was a whole $20 just to make crudité.
"Secondly, what is that slap-dash crudité nightmare there?" asked Oliver. "No bell peppers? No celery? And where the hummus? A crudité platter requires a thick dip, Mehmet! If the dip ain't thick, the dip don't stick! I can only imagine his wife's face when he brought those groceries home, except I don't have to because it probably looks something like this."
Oliver harkened back to an earlier joke about how annoyed Oz's wife was that she was at a Pittsburg sports game of some sort.
Then there's the matter of Dr. Oz's obsession with gas prices. In one Tiktok video he posted, the Republican revealed that he has to fill up on gas "every other day." He also explained that he always picks "the middle" grade of fuel for his SUV.
"Oh! That's almost $5! That's crazy," Oz explains, looking at the pump. It's actually $4.75 for the mid-grade at a Shell station, a company that is generally more expensive for "pure" gas and neglects some of the grocery store gas points he could be utilized if he actually cared about saving money like a regular American. A veggie platter at Wegman's is a little over $9 and their hummus is $2.89.
Dr. Oz has a net worth of over $104 million, so it's a little odd to hear someone like that complaining about gas prices like he's the everyday Joe, somehow driving over 100 miles every day.
But Oliver thinks he knows why Dr. Oz is posting so many of the videos about gas prices.
"So, it's a little weird for him to act like it's specifically straining his budget. But maybe he's only posting those videos to push down less relatable videos further down his page," said Oliver. "Like, I don't know, this one."
He showed Oz's video "surfing" in Italy. It was actually him standing on a kind of skiboard and being pulled by a boat. Water skiing is with two skis, one ski is just as narrow as regular water skis, requiring more balance. But in Oz's case, it looks like a vary large, fat kind of surfboard that your feet are clipped into. The video plays along with the song "My Life Be Like (Ooh Ahh)," by Grits featuring TobyMac.
"Cool," Oliver said with his signature deadpan. "That is Dr. Oz, wake surfing with the caption 'Surfin' through #Italy like.' And the truth is, that's what his life be like, because he's f*cking rich, which means he gets to do stuff like that. But what he doesn't get to do, though, is stand in front of gas pumps and pretend he's personally affected by those numbers."
Oliver also cited Trump's claim that being in television for 18 years is "like a poll" and it means "they like you." As someone who's been on television for 16 years, Oliver called that factually incorrect. He explained that there are still YouTube comments asking when he'll get off television and why he looks so "sick." To be clear, he said he doesn't know.
See the rest of Oliver's mockery of Oz below at the 33-minute mark:
LIVE Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 4-17-2022 | Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Apr 17, 2022 www.youtube.com
Even Kid Rock can't get into Tucker Carlson's bizarre testosterone documentary citing 'testicle tanning'
April 17, 2022
Fox host Tucker Carlson has been mocked for days after his homoerotic documentary trailer on testosterone. But in video clips Sunday, one of Carlson's new therapies for low-T, something he claims exists only because of the emasculation of men.
As a fact-check, low testosterone levels are consistent with age in men and have been observed since the late 1920s. Carlson appears to believe that it isn't a natural part of aging. One of the solutions he pushed on his special was "testicle tanning." It's a kind of red-light therapy that the documentary claims is a solution to low T. It's unclear if someone could get a sunburn as a result of the "testicle tanning," however.
After the segment, Carlson welcoming rocker Kid Rock, who couldn't stop laughing about the idea of "testicle tanning."
"Dude, stop," Rock said. "Dude, stop. Testicle tanning?"
See the clips below:
Next guest up for Tucker is Kid Rock, who seems befuddled by the previous segment on testicle tanning. Tucker tries to get him to take it seriously, but even Kid is confused.pic.twitter.com/UFowYYFvdZ— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1650234634
Mark Meadows is 'racking up' crimes: GOP strategist says Trump's White House felt rules didn't apply to them
April 17, 2022
Republican political strategist Susan Del Percio noted that it seems former Rep. Mark Meadows (R-?) is "racking up" the crimes as questions are raised about charges around his voter fraud. Meadows was a former congressman for North Carolina but moved to Virginia when he left the House and went to work for former President Donald Trump.
After a discussion about the Republican Party's "less desirable" candidates that are far right-extremists or not-ready-for-prime-time Republicans, GOP political strategist turned to address Meadows' troubles with the law. Meadows was using a mobile home in North Carolina as his address, but he never lived there and, it's possible, never even visited.
This week the North Carolina Board of Elections voted to expel Meadows from the voter rolls since he didn't live there and currently lives in Virginia.
"That leaves open the question of whether Mark Meadows misrepresented his domicile in 2020, a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison and whether he committed voter fraud in the 2020 election," said host Aymon Moheldin.
"It's disgraceful," said Del Percio. "It's an embarrassment. I do wonder if he is guilty of that and then you add the pending referral to DOJ about refusing to appear before Congress and ignoring the subpoena. That's another criminal charge. It seems like Mark Meadows is just kind of racking them up right now. But most of all, it shows that there is no way that Mark Meadows or the Donald Trump administration felt the rules applied to them. And that's what -- that is the clear intent here."
Moheldin also mentioned the two people in The Villages, a Florida retirement community, who confessed to voter fraud. One is a confirmed Trump supporter. For a party that seems to be passing a lot of laws to stop voter fraud, Moheldin said that none of them seem to be coming out to denounce actions of voter fraud by their own people.
"That's right, because the Republicans have been in support — both at the federal and at the state legislative level — in support of legislation and litigation claiming that voter fraud exists and largely exists on the Democratic side, right?" said Alaina Beverly, former Urban Affairs aide for President Barack Obama. "So, the Brennan Center recently came out with a really stark report that explains the connection between these claims of voter fraud that did not exist on largely the Democratic side, right, saying that voter fraud did not exist. But we saw a whole raft of litigation coming out of the election in 2020 based on those -- those failed voter fraud claims. and then all of those [lawsits] and all those claims were codified into legislation. So, that's why we're seeing voter suppression proliferate across the country."
See the full conversation below:
GOP strategist notes Mark Meadows has a lot of criming going on youtu.be
