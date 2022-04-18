US envoy in Seoul for talks over North Korea missile, nuclear tensions

By Josh Smith SEOUL (Reuters) - The U.S. envoy for North Korea arrived in Seoul on Monday for talks with his South Korean counterparts on ways to address Pyongyang's increased missile launches and concerns over the possible resumption of nuclear testing. U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim and his deputy, Jung Pak, will meet with South Korean officials, including nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk, during a five-day visit. Their arrival coincided with the start of a nine-day annual joint military drill by U.S. and South Korean troops. The exercise is a "defensive command post training using computer s...