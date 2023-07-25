US House Democrat holds thirst strike to protest Texas water break law

"As people who love our country, as patriots, we must remember and teach our full history, even when it is painful, especially when it is painful," Harris said. "Today, there are those in our nation who would prefer to erase, or even rewrite, the ugly parts of our past. Those who attempt to teach that enslaved people benefited from slavery, those who insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, who try to divide our nation with unnecessary debates. Let us not be seduced into believing that somehow we will be better if we forget. We will be better if we remember. We will be stronger if we remember. Because we all here know it is only by understanding and learning from our past that we can continue to work together to build a better future."

