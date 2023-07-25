US House Democrat holds thirst strike to protest Texas water break law

Greg Casar
By Moira Warburton and Josephine Walker WASHINGTON (Reuters) -
Democratic U.S. Representative Greg Casar of Texas held a thirst strike at Congress on Tuesday to protest a new law signed by Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott blocking local ordinances that mandate water breaks for workers. Casar, whose district includes parts of Austin and San Antonio, Texas, said would not drink water for eight hours while standing on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building, as temperatures in Washington rise to almost 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32°C). A day earlier, over 100 Democrats signed a letter to Presiden...