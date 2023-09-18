U.S. House to vote on stopgap govt spending measure on Thursday
September 18, 2023, 2:30 PM ET
Exposure to a range of widely used chemicals may significantly increase the odds of certain hormonally driven cancers in women, according to U.S. government-funded research published Monday.
In a study appearing in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology, researchers analyzed data collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and found that women exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), phenols, and parabens had higher odds of having been diagnosed with cancers of the breast, ovary, skin, and uterus.
Researchers from the University of Southern California, University of Michigan, and University of California, San Francisco linked exposure to PFAS compounds PFDE, PFNA, and PFUA with a doubling or near-doubling in the odds of a previous melanoma diagnosis and, for PFNA, an elevated risk of uterine cancer. Women with higher exposure to BPA—which is used in many plastic products—and 2,5-dichlorophenol, a chemical found in many dyes, had higher odds of a previous ovarian cancer diagnosis.
The study also found that "various associations between environmental chemical exposures and previous cancer diagnoses were modified by race," including in Black, Latina, and Asian women targeted by advertisements for hair-straightening and skin-lightening products containing phthalates, and phenols.
"People should care about this because we know that there is widespread human exposure to these chemicals and we have documented data on that," Max Aung, an assistant professor of environmental health at the University of Southern California's Kreck School of Medicine and a senior author of the study, toldThe Guardian.
“These chemicals can increase the risk of various different health outcomes and they can alter your biological pathways," Aung added. "That is important to know so that we can better prevent exposures and mitigate risks."
Commonly called forever chemicals because they do not biodegrade and accumulate in the human body, PFAS have myriad uses, from nonstick cookware to waterproof clothing to firefighting foam. According to the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, PFAS is also linked to cancers of the kidneys and testicles, low infant weight, suppressed immune function, and other adverse health effects. It is found in soil and water around the world and is present in almost everyone's blood.
A 2020 Environmental Working Group study found more than 200 million Americans could have PFAS in their drinking water. The advocacy group maintains an interactive map showing more than 2,800 PFAS-contaminated sites in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and multiple U.S. territories.
Investigative journalism and congressional hearings beginning in 2018 have revealed that chemical giants DuPont and 3M understood—and covered up—the extreme toxicity of PFAS, drawing subsequent comparisons with how Big Tobacco for decades conspired to conceal the deadly dangers of cigarettes.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021 allocated $9 billion to mitigate PFAS contamination in U.S. drinking water systems. However, other congressional efforts to limit and remediate PFAS contamination have died under intense lobbying from the chemical industry.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) could cost Republicans control of the U.S. House of Representatives after a scandal over her behavior at a "Beetlejuice" performance.
In a report published on Monday, Insider explained how Boebert jeopardized GOP control of the House.
Boebert won her 2022 race against Democratic opponent Adam Frisch by only 600 votes, and her 2024 race is considered a toss-up by the Cook Political Report.
"If Frisch successfully unseats Boebert, his election could very well help flip the House of Representatives in favor of the Democratic Party," Insider noted. "Republicans only hold ten more seats in the House than Democrats, but after recently court-mandated redistricting in states like Alabama and New York, that slim majority is in peril this upcoming presidential election season."
For her part, Boebert attributed her misbehavior at the theater to recent divorce proceedings.
"There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family," Boebert insisted in a Friday statement. "I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can."
Boebert was accused of vaping after a pregnant woman asked her to stop, and she was caught on security camera making crude gestures at the staff after she was ordered to leave.
Cameras also caught her and a man she was with apparently groping each other.
She told her supporters that she was escorted out of the theater for "laughing and singing too loud."
The fallout from Rep. Lauren Boebert's humiliating ouster from a Denver theater after she aggravated fellow playgoers by vaping, dancing in her seat, taking flash pictures and engaging in mutual groping with her date may not be over.
According to a report from Newsweek, the normally attention-seeking Colorado Republican may have run afoul of a Colorado ordinance designed to clamp down on public lewdness that, if taken to the extreme, is punishable by fines and up to six months in prison – along with being classified as a sex offender.
Boebert, who has since apologized profusely for her actions a week ago while in the audience of a "Beetlejuice" performance, runs the risk that she could be charged with 18-7-301 of the Colorado criminal code.
As Newsweek's Nick Mordowanec wrote, the law stipulates that "public indecency is a petty offense sex crime ' but does tend "to carry lighter penalties, though, such as 10 days in jail and/or up to $300 fines, in addition to potential probation, community service or mandatory counseling."
But there is an outside chance of a sex defender designation that could be placed upon the 36-year-old who recently became a grandmother if she is convicted.
The report states, "In most cases, such crimes don't lead to individuals being classified as sex offenders. The law also differs from indecent exposure, which involves an individual knowingly exposing their genitals to satisfy sexual desires. Lawyers have a difficult time proving public indecency, however, due to the broadness of the statute and the relative nature surrounding the act. Matthew Hand, a Denver-based criminal attorney, says that the law 'is vague and overreaching.'"
In an interview with Newsweek, Hand explained, "Although a theater is a crowded public setting where 'a lewd fondling' could be prosecuted as public indecency, it is unlikely that brief groping, over the clothes, while seated in a dark theater, would lead to conviction. The acts need to have been 'reasonably expected to be viewed' by others, and a jury must be convinced of that beyond a reasonable doubt."
