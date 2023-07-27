US House votes to approve first 2024 spending bill

It wasn't the first time: "REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS MUST MAKE THIS THEIR # 1 ISSUE!!!” he wrote after being informed in June that he was the target of an investigation into his keeping of classified documents.

But according to MSNBC's Steve Benen, there's nothing his allies can do.

While Trump's dishonesty is well known, Benen contends that his "frequent begging" is much more interesting.

Benen writes that Trump's request makes no sense since Congress can't control who is and who isn't indicted. Also, even if Congress did take up his call, it would be solely done by Republicans, which wouldn't do much to change his circumstances. And even if Republicans did launch more investigations, it wouldn't make Trump's indictments disappear.

Read the full op-ed over at MSNBC.