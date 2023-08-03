US judge rejects challenge to Connecticut assault weapons ban

By Nate Raymond (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday rejected a gun rights group's challenge to an assault weapons ban the state of Connecticut adopted after an armed gunman in 2012 killed 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. The National Association for Gun Rights filed a lawsuit in September, arguing the 2013 ban violated the right to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, citing a major U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that expanded gun rights. That decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, was issued by the c...
Former President Donald Trump released an ad attacking Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis as he was en route to being arrested on charges that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election for president.
The video released by Trump features old clips of DeSantis praising the former president. As the ad was shared on Trump's Truth Social account, his plane was landing in Washington, D.C. where he was set to be arraigned.
"I want to thank him for what he's done for our economy," DeSantis says in the ad. "Trump has almost the entire media against him. Fake news day after day after day. He's facing opposition, unlike any other president we've seen. And he is standing tall for us."
"And I think that Donald Trump has done a better job appointing judges to both the U.S. Supreme Court and the appeals court than any other president in my lifetime, including one of my heroes, Ronald Reagan," the ad continues. "Is this Trump country or what?"
Watch the ad below or at this link.
'The worst judge he could’ve gotten handed': Jan. 6 lawyers weigh in on the jurist overseeing Trump's trial
August 03, 2023
The judge randomly assigned to Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 election conspiracy case is a tough draw for the former president according to lawyers who have tried cases before Tanya S. Chutkan, Rolling Stone reports.
Chutkan has a history of tough rulings against Capitol rioters, and an attorney who has represented a Jan. 6 defendant told Rolling Stone Chutkan was “probably the worst draw for Trump.”
“She’s the worst judge he could’ve gotten handed,” the lawyer said. “She’s pleasant, she’s nice, and she’s fair, but she’s a tough judge with these January 6 cases.”
Chutkan herself has expressed anger at the Jan. 6 rioters, according to the report, which notes comments the judge made during the trial of Christine Priola, a rioter sentenced to 15 months in prison.
“Every single time that I see videotape or hear recordings of what happened that day, I am struck anew with both the horror of what was going on that day and how close we came — how close we came to not fulfilling one of the basic functions of our democracy, which is a peaceful transfer of power, which we lecture other governments all over the world on and we’re supposed to be an example of, and we were not that day,” Chutkan said.
The report notes that Chutkan also assailed “those in high office in this country” who’ve tried to depict the rioters as “visitors exercising their First Amendment rights.”
Chutkan’s appointment could have implications for the case.
Adam Rawnsley writes for Rolling Stone that “The appointment of Chutkan as a judge in the case could affect his legal team’s strategy to try to delay special counsel criminal cases until after a hoped-for election victory as lawyers say Chutkan tends to move faster on trials than Trump’s team would prefer.”
Woman in blackface storms Target store demanding to know where the Pride section is: report
August 03, 2023
A Colorado woman was caught on video donning brown face paint and walking into a Target store, demanding to know where the Pride section is.
The employee who was confronted by the woman took out his phone and started recording, capturing the woman saying, "You're a horrible person."
"You're literally doing blackface!" the employee fires back.
"Lester Holt did whiteface, nobody said s--t," the woman replied.
"Where's your Pride section? I need to know!" the woman yells to someone off camera, adding, "I thought they were celebrating [Pride] and took our flag forever."
The woman then storms out of the store, daring anyone recording to post the video to "my Facebook."
Police told TMZ the woman was taken into protective custody after determined she was unable to take care of herself.
