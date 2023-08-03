US judge rejects challenge to Connecticut assault weapons ban

By Nate Raymond (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday rejected a gun rights group's challenge to an assault weapons ban the state of Connecticut adopted after an armed gunman in 2012 killed 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. The National Association for Gun Rights filed a lawsuit in September, arguing the 2013 ban violated the right to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, citing a major U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that expanded gun rights. That decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, was issued by the c...