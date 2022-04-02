US man held hostage in Afghanistan seen alive for 1st time in 2 years in new video
Mark Frerichs, a Lombard, Illinois, native who was kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2020, poses in an undated photo. - Courtesy Charlene Cakora/Chicago Tribune/TNS

An American man kidnapped by the Taliban in early 2020 was seen alive for the first time since then on Friday in a hostage video. Mark Frerichs, 59, asked for his release in the video, which was sent to The New Yorker by an unidentified Afghanistan source. He appeared to be reading off a script and said the video was recorded on Nov. 28, 2021. “I’d like to ask the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, please, release me,” he said. “Release me so that I may be reunited with my family.” Frerichs is a Navy veteran and former civilian contractor. An Illinois native, he was living in Ka...