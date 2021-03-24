US Marshal shot and killed man while serving a warrant at a gas station
www.rawstory.com

A U.S. Marshal shot and killed a man while attempting to serve a warrant at a Charlotte, North Carolina gas station, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that they are investigating the fatal shooting of Frankie Jennings, which happened around 11 a.m. It was his 32nd birthday.

"According to his sister Latannya Jennings, he was the father of four children — two boys and two girls — and was originally from the Brooklyn borough of New York City," the report also said. "He had lived in Charlotte for 20 years and owned a car detailing business."

