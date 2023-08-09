US offers mixed review of Norfolk Southern safety culture

By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. railroad regulators on Wednesday offered a mixed review of Norfolk Southern's safety culture after a Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, caused cars carrying toxic vinyl chloride and other dangerous chemicals to spill and catch fire. The Transportation Department's Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) also disclosed it is considering enforcement actions on a number of issues, including track maintenance, inspection, repair practices and hours of service regulations. FRA found the railroad frequently focused solely on enforcing compliance ...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
White supremacist threatens power grid attack unless right-wing bank robbers freed: report
August 09, 2023
An alleged white supremacist threatened to attack the power grid unless two men who were arrested by the FBI for bank robbery in 2022 were released, The Daily Dot reported.
Screenshots shared by the South Dakota Fusion Center (SDFC) show Telegram posts from an unidentified person demanding the release of the prisoners. The person shared “four diagrams of electrical grid transformer equipment” before saying that failure to release the men would “result in more attacks on infrastructure.”
As The Daily Dot points out, the power grid was been attacked 107 times in the first eight months of last year. Most of the attacks were carried out with gunfire and were linked to far-right groups.
READ MORE: Trump supporter spooks NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard by pushing 'civil war' if former president is convicted
The men in custody who were the subject of the Telegram post were “Doc Grimson and Luke Kenna.” According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, the pair are accused of planning a bank robbery.
Grimson, whose real name is Michael Brown, Jr., pleaded guilty in June to conspiring to commit bank robbery and will be sentenced on Sept 3. Kenna's court date is scheduled for Aug. 17.
More than one report has tied the pair to white supremacist groups.
Read the full report at The Daily Dot.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
By Marco Garcia, Rich McKay and Julia Harte MAUI (Reuters) -Fires fanned by the winds of a distant hurricane devastated Maui and other parts of Hawaii on Wednesday, forcing some residents to flee for their lives and turning beloved tourist destinations on the tropical islands into flaming infernos. Some Maui residents jumped into the ocean to escape the smoke and fire conditions, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue them, according to a Maui County press release. The American Red Cross opened an evacuation center in Maui High School, the county said. Official details on the extent of casua...
Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann must provide DNA sample, Long Island judge rules
August 09, 2023
NEW YORK — A Long Island judge ordered accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann to provide prosecutors with a DNA sample over the objections of the suspect’s attorney in a Wednesday blow to his defense. “The court finds that contrary to the defendant’s contention, there is probable cause to believe the defendant committed the crimes charged and, therefore, a basis to compel the buccal swab,” wrote Suffolk County Supreme Court Judge Timothy Mazzei in his three-page decision. The legal battle concerned a discarded pizza crust and used napkin, with Long Island prosecutors arguing for the r...
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}