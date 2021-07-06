US police seek killer after 3 bodies found at Georgia golf club

Police in the southern US state of Georgia were searching Monday for a shooter after a suspect drove onto a golf course, killed one employee there and then fled, leaving two corpses in the bed of his pickup truck.

Five shots were heard Saturday on the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, a city 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta, according to a witness quoted by local channel WXIA.

When police reached the site, they found the body of one man, later identified as club pro Eugene Siller, on a green. He had been shot in the head, police spokeswoman Shenise Barner told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The two men whose bodies were then found in the back of the truck were also gunshot victims, police said.

Authorities did not elaborate on a possible motive.

Nearby Kennesaw State University issued an alert shortly after the shooting, warning of the possible presence of an "armed and dangerous" man.

The university later lifted the alert, saying there was "no credible threat to (the) campus."

The United States has a long and painful history of deadly gun violence, in the form of a steady daily toll of shootings as well as high-profile mass killings that have targeted schools, work places and shopping centers.