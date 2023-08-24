US says stolen COVID relief funds seized so far top $1.4 billion

By Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has seized over $1.4 billion in COVID-19 relief funds that criminals had stolen, and charged over 3,000 defendants with crimes in federal districts across the country. The Justice Department disclosed the results of a nationwide enforcement action to combat coronavirus fraud, including federal criminal charges against 371 defendants for offenses related to over $836 million in alleged COVID fraud. "This latest action, involving over 300 defendants and over $830 million in alleged COVID-19 fraud, should se...
'Driven by rage': MSNBC host says Trumpless GOP debate still showed his fury
August 23, 2023
Donald Trump was missing from Wednesday night's GOP debate, but his anger was front and center, according to MSNBC host Alex Wagner.
Speaking on a panel immediately following the Republican presidential primary debate, Wagner noted that, during the second half of the debate, she noticed "the shroud of anger and grievance" that colored everything.
"I mean, when you talk about people's good moments, it's not because they are offering some brilliant vision or showing humor or humanity or charisma," she said. "It's like Nikki Haley got mad at Vivek Ramaswamy and said he has no foreign policy experience, and it shows. Or, you know, Chris Christie landed one on Vivek Ramaswamy -- Vivek Ramaswamy being the whipping post and all of this."
This was true even with observers, Wagner said.
"Even the crowd, the Bret Baier moment, having to school the crowd, there was a time in American politics where winning wasn't about who was the angriest, who was the meanest, who landed the punch most directly. It is so clear to me that one of the myriad ways in which Trump has transformed the GOP is by making it a party that is driven by rage, and is powered by a sense of grievance and injustice and there is no offering of a vision for the country. There is a slamming of Democrats, liberal elites, Joe Biden and American society is poisoned."
'I literally am furious!' Marjorie Taylor Greene loses it after being 'blocked out' by Fox News
August 23, 2023
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at Fox News after she was not allowed to participate in a post-debate event on behalf of Donald Trump.
Moments after the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday, Greene told RSBN host Brian Glenn that Fox News refused to let her enter the so-called spin room as a surrogate for Trump because he boycotted the event. Fox News made it clear ahead of time that Trump surrogates would not be admitted if he did not participate.
"Now, this is a Fox News-hosted debate, Brian, and they have something called the spin room, which is common at presidential debates," Greene explained. "I'm a surrogate for President Trump. I'm also a member of Congress."
"And I just want to go ahead and let you know, and for the audience listening, they just blocked us out," she complained. "They would not allow myself, Matt Gaetz, any other Trump surrogates to go into the spin room... So this is censorship from Fox News. This is censorship, not allowing surrogates for President Trump to go into the spin room."
Glenn tried to move on to another subject, but Greene said she was too angry.
"I'm sorry," the lawmaker fumed. "I'm still so mad that we just were blocked out. I literally am furious."
"We have freedom of speech," she insisted. "President Trump's speech is constantly being canceled, Brian. He's being arrested and indicted in Fulton County tomorrow because of his speech, because he said the election was stolen in 2020."
"And now us as surrogates for President Trump supporting his candidacy, wanting to talk about his message in the spin room tonight have been censored and blocked out," she added.
Donald Trump on Wednesday night lashed out at his former vice president, Mike Pence, saying he "never" asked Pence to put him before the Constitution.
Trump, who participated in an interview with Tucker Carlson that was published at the same time as the debate on the site formerly known as Twitter, was quoted lashing out at prosecutor Fani Willis, competitor Chris Christie, and liberals generally. But after the debate, he took to Truth Social with yet another attack.
"I never asked Mike Pence to put me above the Constitution. Who would say such a thing? A FAKE STORY!" Trump posted on his own social media network.
