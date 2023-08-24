US says stolen COVID relief funds seized so far top $1.4 billion

By Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has seized over $1.4 billion in COVID-19 relief funds that criminals had stolen, and charged over 3,000 defendants with crimes in federal districts across the country. The Justice Department disclosed the results of a nationwide enforcement action to combat coronavirus fraud, including federal criminal charges against 371 defendants for offenses related to over $836 million in alleged COVID fraud. "This latest action, involving over 300 defendants and over $830 million in alleged COVID-19 fraud, should se...