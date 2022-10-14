US sending ‘elite’ disaster response team to Haiti amid calls for help
RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

MIAMI — The U.S. Agency for International Development is deploying an elite disaster response team to Haiti “as insecurity, gang violence, and the humanitarian situation worsens” throughout the Caribbean nation, a U.S. official told McClatchy and the Miami Herald on Friday. The Disaster Assistance Response Team, also known as a DART, is “assessing needs and working closely with the U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince, humanitarian partners, and the Haitian people to determine how to deliver assistance to the most vulnerable,” the official said. Haiti is embroiled in near-anarchy as gangs continue to b...