US urges Americans to ‘reconsider’ travel to Canada due to ‘high level’ of COVID cases
The Peace Arch sits on the border between the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. - Greg Gilbert/Digital Image/TNS

The U.S. Department of State issued a new warning Monday for people hoping to visit Canada in the near future, urging them to “reconsider” their plans as the country faces a “high level” of infections. The new Level 3 advisory, which is the second highest on the agency’s scale, says unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Canada or make sure they are fully vaccinated before doing so. The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Canada has been on a “strong resurgence trajectory” in recent weeks, according to the country’s Public Health Agency. The national seven-day average of ...