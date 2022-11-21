US warns darker-skinned Americans may be profiled, detained in the Dominican Republic
The U.S. warns darker skinned Americans could lead to their being racially profiled or detained in the Dominican Republic. - Claudio Bruni/DREAMSTIME/TNS

The government of the Dominican Republic is pushing back against a U.S. embassy warning to dark-skinned American tourists that stepped-up enforcement against Haitian migrants in the Caribbean nation could lead to their being racially profiled or detained. Local media, the U.S. embassy in Santo Domingo said, is reporting widespread operations by Dominican migration officials aimed at detaining those whom they believe to be undocumented migrants, especially people of Haitian descent. “These actions may lead to increased interaction with Dominican authorities, especially for darker-skinned U.S. c...