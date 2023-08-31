Uvalde mayor accuses DA of ‘cover-up’ in Robb Elementary shooting investigation, calls for resignation
Mayor Don McLaughlin speaks during a press conference about the mass shooting at Uvalde High School on May 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin has demanded District Attorney Christina Mitchell resign over what he alleged was an intentional and ongoing effort to block the city’s probe into last year’s massacre at Robb Elementary School, which claimed the lives of 21 people. McLaughlin brought the allegations against Mitchell in a lawsuit filed earlier this week in Uvalde County District Court, ABC News reported. He is seeking an order that would require the district attorney’s office to turn over all evidence from the mass shooting to Jesse Prado, an independent investigator hired by the city to look into a...