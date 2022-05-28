'Fail': How the NRA's biggest talking point was debunked in Uvalde

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes on Friday broke down why he thinks the Uvalde mass shooting undermines a key new talking point from the National Rifle Association.

Hayes noted the famous claim by Wayne LaPierre that "the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."

He offered his analysis of the talking point.

"Ironically, that's the moral cosmology of a child, like a small kid, who thinks about the world as good guys with guns and bad guys with guns," he said.

"I mean, it was obviously ridiculous back then, a ludicrous thing to say and ludicrous now. it's simply not how it functioning society works. it's a wild west state of nature in which conflicts are resolved only through violence and bloodshed," he explained.

On Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed there were 19 armed law enforcement officers were gathered in the hallway inside Robb Elementary School.

He said the Uvalde shooting tested the NRA's theories of more guns and militarized police.

"Here's the proving ground — and we saw it fail in real-time," he said.

"Whatever Donald Trump and Ted Cruz say, the entire NRA worldview collapsed in and of itself in a pool of blood in that elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. And in the end, the sheer, brutal bankruptcy of what these cretins have been proposing — Cruz and Trump and Greg Abbott and Wayne LaPierre — everyone celebrating culture in Houston today. "It has been laid bare."

Watch the segment below or at this link.

