Los Angeles prosecutors and public defenders skipped the line ahead of health workers for COVID vaccine

<p>"QAnon adherents, who believe Trump is secretly saving the world from a cabal of child-eating Satanists, have identified Inauguration Day as a last stand, and falsely think he will force a 10-day, countrywide blackout that ends in the mass execution of his political enemies and a second Trump term," Collins explained. "According to researchers who study the real-life effects of the QAnon movement, the false belief in a secret plan for Jan. 20 is irking militant pro-Trump and anti-government groups, who believe the magical thinking is counterproductive to future insurrections."</p><p>Collins interviewed Travis View, who hosts the podcast QAnon Anonymous, which debunks the mass delusions</p><p>."I have seen some Trump supporters chastising people promoting QAnon-like conspiracy theories," View said. "It seems some Trump supporters are reassessing their coalition and laying judgment on the QAnon wing."</p><p>Fellow conspiracy theorist and Trump supporter Alex Jones has been leveling harsh criticism at QAnon.</p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d0cb06ba71066a26b733781064f44c8c" id="ea779"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1348049478167764993"><div style="margin:1em 0">Good example of the factionalization going on in the online right this week.
Alex Jones isn’t a huge Q guy (he’s b… https://t.co/eHoYujRZOT</div> — Ben Collins (@Ben Collins)<a href="https://twitter.com/oneunderscore__/statuses/1348049478167764993">1610235015.0</a></blockquote></div>
CONTINUE READING
Show less