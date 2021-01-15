Los Angeles prosecutors and public defenders skipped the line ahead of health workers for COVID vaccine

According to a new report from the Los Angeles Times, several deputy district attorneys and public defenders received doses of the coronavirus vaccine despite the fact that the county is only supposed to be vaccinating healthcare workers.

"While it is unclear exactly how many doses were administered, an internal e-mail obtained by The Times confirmed several public defenders had been vaccinated as of Wednesday morning," the report stated. "That same e-mail, sent by a supervisor in the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, directed prosecutors to go to a testing site in Crenshaw to receive the vaccine."

Read the full report over at The Los Angeles Times.