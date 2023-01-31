Van Gogh battle turns bitter as Detroit museum scoffs at Brazilian 'owner's' claim
Visitors file past at the Van Gogh painting "Liseuse De Romans"– also known as "The Novel Reader"– during the Van Gogh in America exhibit at the Detroit Institute of Arts on Jan. 11, 2023. - Andy Morrison/The Detroit News/TNS

DETROIT — Lawyers for the Detroit Institute of Arts on Monday scoffed at allegations that a Vincent van Gogh painting was missing for six years until being found hanging on the wall of the museum, using an exclamation point in a federal court of appeals filing to counter the purported owner's claim. DIA lawyers Monday disparaged claims that the painting was lost and stolen, arguing the legal fight over the fate of the 1888 oil painting "Liseuse De Romans," also known as "The Novel Reader" or "The Reading Lady," should be dismissed and any future legal battles should happen in Brazil. That is t...