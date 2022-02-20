Steve Schmidt goes scorched earth on 'flailing fascist' JD Vance for his ugly smear of Gen. McCaffrey

A tweet by aspiring GOP U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance where he attacked retired Four Star US Army General Barry McCaffrey set off a firestorm on Saturday night and, on Sunday morning, former GOP campaign advisor Steve Schmidt blasted the "Hillbilly Elegy" author in two brutal tweetstorms.

On Saturday, Vance, who is trailing badly in the race for the GOP nomination for the open Ohio seat, lashed out at the war hero after McCaffrey criticized his comments about Russia and Ukraine as Putin propaganda.

Vance -- who briefly served in the military as a Public Affairs Officer (PAO) and admitted he was glad he never saw action in his book -- responded to the general by writing, "Your entire time in military leadership we won zero wars. You drank fine wine at bullshit security conferences while thousands of working class kids died on the battlefield. Oh, by the way, how much do you stand to gain financially from a war with Russia, Barry?"

While McCaffery responded with "Well. Two of those kids who served were my children. Two more are now serving … grandsons. And…. I don’t drink wine," Schmidt went off on Vance is more direct terms by first writing, "How dare you @JDVance1" and adding, "General Barry @mccaffreyr3 is a recipient of two Silver Stars, the nations third highest valour award and two Distinguished Service Crosses, the nations second highest valour award. He is the recipient of three awards of the Purple Heart for wounds sustained in combat. He commanded the 24th Infantry Division during its decisive attack in the Persian Gulf War (1990). He is a 79 year old American Patriot broadly admired for his probity, rectitude and distinguished service. "

He then ripped into Vance, calling him "An empty vessel, a fraud who seeks fame and power for the cause of self. His campaign is immolating and his panic is growing."

That was not the end of it from Schmidt -- who added another attack on "flailing facsist" Vance soon after --as you can see in the tweets below:











