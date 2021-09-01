Gun-wielding attackers hurled racial slurs before destroying Hispanic woman’s fruit stand: report

Vandals were caught on video overturning a fruit stand in Los Angeles on Monday, after allegedly pulling a gun and hurling racial slurs at the Hispanic vendor over a parking dispute.



Sandra Quinonez, a street vendor for more than 30 years, told KTLA-TV she had asked the two women to back up their vehicle slightly so she could park in front of her fruit stand in Westlake.

The women refused, instead taking up two parking spaces, according to the station's report.

Quinonez's daughter, Amalia Diaz, said: "My mom just asked them for a little bit of space so she could park correctly, and they said no, that they wouldn't move unless she paid them to move. And my mom said 'No, I'm not going to pay you.'"

That's when the women, who are Black, allegedly pulled a gun and hurled racial slurs at Quinonez, who is Hispanic, prompting her to call police.

Video did not capture the gun or racial slurs but shows one of the women overturning a table full of bananas.

"I don't know their motivation for it," Diaz told the station. "I don't want to say it's a racial motive [because] that's messed up. We're in 2021. Why should racism even be a thing anymore? But if it was, then those girls are who they are."

Quinonez told the station, in Spanish, that she works seven days a week to make rent and is now scared to return to the fruit stand.

"How am I supposed to get ahead?" she said.



"That's her work source," Diaz added. "She lost what she invested. Plus, she lost these days of work."

Diaz has launched a fundraising page for her mother, and the Los Angeles police have interviewed the women who are suspected of assault with a deadly weapon.

Watch below.