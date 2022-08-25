Vast nuclear plant held by Russia disconnects from Ukraine's grid - Energoatom

By Max Hunder and Natalia Zinets KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said its Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid for the first time ever on Thursday, fueling fears of a possible mishap at Europe's largest nuclear facility that is now under Russia's control. Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said fires in the ash pits of a coal power station near the Zaporizhzhia reactor complex interfered with the power supply to the station's two last working reactors, disconnecting them from the network. That meant that all six of the plant's reactors are not supplying ene...
Former Texas mayor acquitted of illegal voting years after high-profile arrest by state’s election fraud unit
August 25, 2022
A Hidalgo County jury on Thursday acquitted former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina of several voter fraud charges stemming from the 2017 election that brought him to power, according to local reports.
Local news outlets reported Molina was acquitted on a 12-count indictment that included one count of engaging in organized voter fraud and 11 counts of illegal voting. His high-profile arrest by the state’s election fraud unit in 2019 was announced by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as part of what he described as “an organized illegal voting scheme” in the November 2017 municipal election.
The case was prosecuted by the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to a 2019 news release from the attorney general’s office, Molina was accused of directing voters to change their addresses to places where they did not live — including an apartment complex owned by Molina — so they could vote for him. Molina won the election by 1,240 votes, unseating then-incumbent Mayor Richard Garcia in the South Texas town.
By the time Molina was detained, 18 others had been arrested in connection with the scheme, according to the attorney general’s office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Some of those cases are still ongoing.
The Monitor newspaper in McAllen reported that prosecutors described the case as one “about lying and cheating.” Among the state’s witnesses were three voters who testified that Molina asked them to change addresses on their voter registrations.
Molina has long maintained his innocence, labeling the investigation as politically motivated. During the trial, Molina’s attorneys said he had not intended to violate election laws. They presented a “mistake of law defense,” arguing the former mayor relied on “reasonable authorities” when he instructed voters they could change the address to participate in Edinburg elections, according to reports by The Monitor.
Two people plead guilty to conspiracy in scheme involving Biden daughter's diary and Project Veritas
August 25, 2022
Two people entered guilty pleas on Thursday to charges relating to the theft and sale of a diary belonging to presidential daughter Ashley Biden, along with other personal items of hers.
According to the U.S. attorney's office in the Southern District of New York, Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pled guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, "involving the theft of personal belongings of an immediate family member of a then former government official who was a candidate for national political office." That long-winded construction evidently refers to Ashley Biden, the 41-year-old daughter of Joe and Jill Biden.
According to prosecutors and media reports, Harris and Kurlander sold Biden's stolen items to the controversial conservative activist group Project Veritas for $40,000, although Project Veritas later returned them and has denied wrongdoing.
According to federal prosecutors, the diary, along with personal tax records, a digital device containing family photos and a cellphone were being kept at a residence in Delray Beach, Florida, where Ashley Biden had briefly lived and was later occupied by Aimee Harris. The Guardian reports that "prosecutors said Harris stole the items and got in touch with the other defendant, a man who contacted Project Veritas, which asked for photos of the material and then paid for the two to bring it to New York."
A New York Times report published in March recounted a similar story: Ashley Biden stored some personal belongings at the house in Delray Beach when she moved out, with the owner's permission. At some later point, Harris found the diary there and showed it to various people at a 2020 fundraiser for the Trump campaign, which was attended by Donald Trump Jr. (It remains unclear whether Trump Jr. or anyone else associated with the campaign saw the diary.) As Salon's Igor Derysh summarized at the time:
Shortly after that, Project Veritas obtained the diary and asked the couple who had originally acquired it to retrieve more items from the home where Ashley Biden had stayed to verify that it was hers, according to the report. A caller from Project Veritas' headquarters in New York later tried to "trick" Ashley Biden into confirming its authenticity, using a fake identity in a phone call offering to return it, according to the Times. That apparent effort could complicate the group's claims that its activities were protected under the First Amendment.
Harris and Kurlander sold the items to Project Veritas for $40,000 "and even returned to take more of the victim's property when asked to do so," said a representative from the office of Manhattan U.S. attorney Damian Williams. "Harris and Kurlander sought to profit from their theft of another person's personal property, and they now stand convicted of a federal felony as a result."
Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe told Intelligencer that the group was "not involved in any theft of property and that all of Project Veritas's information on how the confidential sources found the property came from the sources themselves." It is unclear whether Project Veritas faces potential legal consequences for this episode. O'Keefe has consistently denied that the group does anything illegal. Ultimately Project Veritas did not publish any portion of the diary, and a lawyer for the group flew to Florida and returned Ashley Biden's possessions to police, reporting them as "possibly stolen."
Harris and Kurlander face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
Doctor faces prison for injecting patients with 'unapproved' drugs — and pocketing the difference to buy mansion
August 25, 2022
On Thursday, the Riverfront Times reported that a doctor from St. Louis, Missouri has been sentenced to prison for a health care fraud scheme in which he bought a "castle-like" mansion with the difference he pocketed from secretly using knockoff osteoarthritis drugs in patients.
"In April, a jury found Dr. Abdul Naushad, 58, and his wife Wajiha, 47, guilty of one count of conspiracy and one count of health care fraud. Today, Naushad was sentenced to a year in prison and Wajiha given three years probation," reported Ryan Krull. "The drug in question is Orthovisc, the FDA-approved version of which is only sold by authorized distributors in the United States. According to a statement issued by the United States Attorney's Office, for over a decade the Naushads injected patients under their care with a cheaper version of Orthovisc, which was imported from overseas and had not been approved by the FDA."
According to the report, during the investigation, the FDA intercepted one of the illegal shipments — at which point the Naushads had a subsequent shipment sent directly to their home, further incriminating themselves.
FDA criminal division Special Agent Charles Grinstead said of the case, "Injectable unapproved medical devices that are smuggled from unknown foreign sources and come from outside the secure supply chain can present a serious health risk to patients who receive them."
"Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Wiseman said in court that Naushad's elderly and impoverished patients were deceived so that the Naushads could live a 'lavish lifestyle,' which included buying a mansion," said the report. "The U.S. Attorney's Office seems to be referring to a seven-bathroom, four-bedroom house in Town and Country that the Naushads purchased in 2008 for $2.2 million. The home, which has a castle-like aesthetic, includes a basketball half-court and a swimming pool. In addition to the residence, the Naushads' 'lavish lifestyle' included two vacation houses and four luxury cars."
Doctors have often drawn controversy when they use their position for massive personal gain, even when their activities are not directly illegal; longtime TV talk show host and thoracic surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, for example, now running for Senate in Pennsylvania, was long divisive for making unproven medical claims on his show to endorse various dietary supplements.
