Vast nuclear plant held by Russia disconnects from Ukraine's grid - Energoatom

By Max Hunder and Natalia Zinets KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said its Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid for the first time ever on Thursday, fueling fears of a possible mishap at Europe's largest nuclear facility that is now under Russia's control. Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said fires in the ash pits of a coal power station near the Zaporizhzhia reactor complex interfered with the power supply to the station's two last working reactors, disconnecting them from the network. That meant that all six of the plant's reactors are not supplying ene...