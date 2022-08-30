Vatican tries to mend Ukraine ties after Kyiv protests pope comments

By Philip Pullella VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican acted to mend strained relations with Ukraine on Tuesday after Pope Francis upset Kyiv by referring to Russian ultra-nationalist Darya Dugina, who was killed by a car bomb near Moscow, as an innocent victim of war. Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba summoned the Vatican's ambassador in Kyiv to protest, saying the pope's words were "unfair" and had "broken Ukraine's heart". That move followed sharp criticism of the pope by Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, Andrii Yurash. Francis sparked the controversy last Wednesday wh...
Ex-youth pastor at prominent Southern Baptist church may have abused as many as 30 boys
August 30, 2022
A Southern Baptist youth minister from Arkansas is accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen boys.
Keenan Hord, of Centerton, was arrested Wednesday in connection with investigations into sexual assault, sexual indecency and child pornography, although prosecutors have not formally charged the former youth minister who served at least two churches, reported the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
"We have been devastated to learn that a former employee of our church has been credibly accused of abusing adolescents during his tenure at our church," said First Baptist Bentonville said in a statement. "While these accusations did not come to light until after his employment ended, when we learned of them we immediately contacted our local authorities, made a report to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline, and continue to fully support the ongoing law enforcement investigation."
The 32-year-old Hord joined the staff of the Bentonville church in 2016 and became student pastor two years later, and the allegations reportedly came after his employment there ended. He also served on the staff at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee, from 2011-2016.
Baptist News Global described Bellevue as "one of the Southern Baptist Convention’s flagship churches." The publication noted that "Bellevue is one of the SBC’s largest congregations, with an average Sunday attendance of about 8,000 people. Its former pastor was Adrian Rogers, a legendary figure among Southern Baptist conservatives."
A tip was called in Aug. 16 to the Arkansas State Police child abuse hotline, and Bentonville police executed a search warrant Aug. 24 to seize electronic devices, but Hord's wife told officers her husband had left the home and didn't return.
Police got a call reporting that he was at Walmart in Fayetteville and purchased a Tracfone, and he was taken into custody.
Investigators have spoken to six victims and identified up to 30 possible victims after examining Hord's cell phone, and an examination of one boy's cell phone revealed more than 5,000 messages revealing a romantic and sexual relationship.
They also found video of one boy recorded in a bathroom stall, police said.
"If you have any information regarding any criminal activity, please report it to the local police department," Bellevue said in a statement to parishioners." If you or your child were affected by this, we want to help you navigate this difficult situation with access to professional counselors at no expense to you."
Hord remains jailed on $500,000 bond.
'Let's do it': Steve Bannon plots for 'new election' to reinstate Trump 'this week'
August 30, 2022
Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon on Tuesday agreed with former President Donald Trump's plan to retake the White House by nullifying President Joe Biden's 2020 win with a "new election."
"We're never giving up," Bannon told Rudy Giuliani on his War Room: Pandemic podcast. "Trump put up last night that, hey, because of the Hunter [Biden] situation, because the FBI guy either getting fired or quitting, because of Facebook saying the FBI told them not to do it that he wants -- that he won and he wants another election immediately."
Giuliani reacted with a loud cackle.
Bannon said that Trump will take power because 2020 electors cannot be certified for Biden -- even though the electors were legally certified before the president's inauguration.
"You're going to not be able to certify the Biden electors and by not certifying the Biden electors, the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and our beloved Constitution have a way that what's supposed to happen," he opined. "That is a contingent election where you vote by state party delegation. And guess what? Even with Liz Cheney of Wyoming voting for the Democrats, I think we still win 26-24."
"So let's do it," the podcaster added. "Let's start the contingent election this week. Let's do it. That's what we should do. And, MSNBC, suck on that."
‘Basquiat fiasco’ at Orlando Museum of Art: Ex-trustees say they were kept in the dark on FBI
August 30, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — Former trustees of Orlando Museum of Art say they were kept in the dark about the FBI’s interest in the now infamous exhibition of purported Basquiat artworks — and that museum leadership ignored their plea to make that clear to the public. Furthermore, they say when they called a meeting to discuss board chair Cynthia Brumback’s handling of the situation, they were “terminated” through a previously unenforced rule on term limits. Ted Brown, an attorney with Holland & Knight and longtime board member, was one of five trustees dismissed from the board via email because they had ...
