‘Very bad news for Chauvin’: Legal expert weighs in on jurors having reached a verdict so quickly in murder trial

Jurors have reached a verdict, less than 24 hours after the trial of Derek Chauvin concluded. Chauvin is charged with the killing of George Floyd, and faces three charges.

The verdict is expected to be announced in about an hour.

Former federal prosecutor Renatto Marioitti says this is "very bad news for Chauvin."

It is hard to believe that the jury could come back with a "not guilty" verdict this quickly, if ever, and his team had to be hoping for a hung jury. https://t.co/MgN6hgDMih

— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) April 20, 2021

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.