Video of Taliban shooting of man provokes outcry
A disturbing video showing a man being gunned down by Taliban forces in the north of Afghanistan has provoked a strong reaction on social media.

The victim is wearing a uniform of the former Afghan national army but claims he is a civilian before being shot down.

In the video, several Taliban forces are interrogating him when suddenly a Taliban soldier arrives and starts shooting at him.

Local broadcaster TOLOnews identified the victim as Ahmad Bilal, a resident of Panjshir province, where an anti-Taliban resistance group emerged after the Taliban retook power last year and is still active.

The victim’s family has said that the incident took place nearly six months ago.

The video which was widely shared on social media appears to be the latest in a series of extra-judicial killings and arbitrary detentions at the hands of the Taliban.

Many people, including civil society activists, journalists, and former government officials, have shared their comments and questioned the Taliban’s so-called general amnesty.

In one reaction, former Afghan intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil said that such “oppression and injustice” would shorten the Taliban's rule.

The Taliban has refused to comment on extra-judicial killings that occur almost daily across the country.

Local newspaper Etilaatroz reported on Saturday that a member of the former government security forces was shot dead in his house in Uruzgan province overnight.

Representatives of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights visited Kabul this week to discuss the extrajudicial killings of former officials among other issues with the Taliban leaders.