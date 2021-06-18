Viral video shows angry 'Karen' ordering teen to leave Walmart just for trying on a T-shirt

A TikTok video which has been viewed more than 2 million times shows a woman who appears to be a Walmart employee ordering a boy to leave the store after she accuses him of stealing.

"I was trying a shirt on at Walmart and Karen thought I was stealing," TikTok user @uglahnose wrote.

The video shows the boy filming himself trying on a shirt before the woman approaches him.

"Take that shirt off and put your shirt back on and get steppin'," the woman says.

"That's a nice shirt. Take it off, put your shirt back on and get out of my store," she added.

"What are you talking about? I'm not even trying to steal, I'm just trying it on," the boy responded.

"Really? Because that's a tag right there, 'extra large,'" the woman shoots back.

Watch the video below:


@uglahnose

smh bro #karen #fypシ #funny #weird #walmart #PrimeDayShowPJParty