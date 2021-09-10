Video shows gunman ambushing officers – then beating cop with his rifle despite being shot

The Brevard County Sheriff's Department in Florida has released dash cam video showing a traffic stop that resulted in a now-deceased suspect ambushing officers with an semi-automatic rifle, WESH-2 reports.

The suspect, identified as Paris Wilder, can be seen getting out of the back seat of the vehicle after a deputy asked him to step outside. As soon as a steps out, he produces the rifle and starts firing at deputies, who scramble before returning fire, seemingly wounding Wilder in the leg.

Wilder then appears from behind the patrol car and strikes deputy Brian Potters in the head with the butt of his rifle. Another deputy then steps in a fires multiple shots at Wilder, killing him.

Potters suffered a gunshot wound, multiple head lacerations, a concussion, and fractures in his face, according to WESH-2's report.

"As you can clearly see in the video, both of our deputies were in a battle for their lives as this disgusting and evil individual had a blatant disregard for their lives, the lives of others at the scene, and the life of a 2-month-old baby in the car," Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. "When I tell you, we are blessed that God was watching over our deputies and those present at the scene, I mean it from the bottom of my heart."

Wilder was wanted on several warrants, and had 23 felony arrests for crimes such as drug trafficking, assault, and attempted murder.

"I'm personally sickened that by the fact that this thug with such a violent criminal history was out of jail where he could almost kill two of our deputies," Ivey said.

Watch the video below: