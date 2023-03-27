Video shows Philly cop appearing to shout the N-word twice while attempting to arrest driver

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent Bragg a letter chastising him for his Trump-related probe. But Washington Post opinion columnist Jennifer Rubin, a Never Trumper, argues Jordan was out of line when he presumed to tell the Manhattan prosecutor how to do his job.

"MAGA Republicans, devoid of policy solutions and addicted to performance politics, act as if their House majority invests them with the power to rove the landscape to spot MAGA victims, skewer their enemies and defend their political allies," Rubin complains in a March 27 column. "That's not their job, and, as we are seeing with their attempt to intimidate Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in his investigation of defeated former president Donald Trump, it's a gross abuse of congressional power. For starters, Congress has no business meddling with any ongoing investigation at any level."

Jordan and other Trump allies in Congress, the columnist emphasizes, are not "a supercharged prosecutorial supervisor."

"In our system of separation of powers," Rubin explains, "the duty to investigate and prosecute rests with the executive branch, either at the state or federal level. Attempts to politicize prosecutions and turn prosecutors into lackeys of right-wing legislatures is a dangerous trend that strikes at the heart of the impartial administration of justice and the rule of law. But it's not only Congress that is seeking to abuse prosecutorial independence."

The Post columnist, who often voted GOP in the past but has been a scathing critic of Trump and the MAGA movement, goes on to note that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "removed Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren for, among other reasons, decrying abortion restrictions and bans on gender-affirming care." And she notes that in Georgia, Republicans are hoping to undermine "prosecutorial independence" by proposing a board that would allow them to fire local prosecutors.

MAGA Republicans, Rubin stresses, need to let prosecutors do their jobs — and that includes Judiciary Chairman Jordan.

"It doesn't matter if Jordan and his cohorts actually believe Bragg is abusing his office," Rubin writes. "It doesn’t matter if Bragg actually were using poor judgment in exercise of his prosecutorial discretion. It is not Congress' job to 'fix' these things. Congress is confined to its limited constitutional role. That, too, is what we call the "rule of law.'"