Video shows Philly cop appearing to shout the N-word twice while attempting to arrest driver

A Philadelphia police officer is being investigated after he was caught on video seemingly using a racial slur two times while trying to carry out an arrest, PennLive reported.

The video shows the officer pointing his gun into a car and commanding a driver to open the door. The officer accuses the driver of carrying a gun and proceeds to break the car door window with his baton. He then fires a taser into the vehicle before the driver tried to drive away, crashing into a parked car.

"I can see the f***ing gun!" the officer says before seemingly using the N-word to address the driver.

"You want to say n***er?" a person off camera shouts. "Get your racist a** out of here!"

The Philadelphia Police Department says there's body cam footage of the incident, which they are reviewing.

