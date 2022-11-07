Vietnam struggles to break one of world's biggest coal addictions

Non-Trumpers may not realize that in a Christian Broadcasting interview, he was a calm, intelligent conservative voice amid Trumpian hysteria and election denialism. He urged his Christian followers to pray for the newly elected President Joseph Biden as he had prayed for Barack Obama and others elected presidents regardless of party. If the U.S. president does a good job, it's good for all Americans, Feucht told Christian Broadcasting Network.

The CBN anchor reminded Feucht that the Bible tells believers to listen to the prophets. So many conservatives prophesied that Trump would win so how should believers respond to a Biden presidency, she asked?

"We have to face that and say, 'they missed it...Prophets need to own up to it...apologize. A lot of them have" Feucht replied dismissing the fear that Satan had taken over with "God is still on his throne...God is not worried...Angels are not hyperventilating."

Feucht had once prayed in the Oval Office with former president Donald Trump, so it seemed like an inspiring stand for Feucht, an Oral Roberts University alum, to take.

That makes his current combative and partisan messaging especially disheartening for all Americans praying that political disagreements won't erupt into civil war. His documentary, Superspreader, comparing pandemic restrictions to a Communist takeover was released. But the pandemic is fading in relevance.

Now Feucht has a new mission — recruiting prayer warriors for the midterms and 2024 elections.

Sean Feucht Ministries' IRS filing shows Feucht as the sole salaried employee earning $167,000 in 2020 with a $48,000 housing allowance. (He got a $20,800 PPP loan from the federal program meant to protect payrolls of small businesses hit hard by the pandemic but it's not clear who was paid that salary).

His ministry just bought a townhome in a posh Capitol Hill neighborhood where such houses sell for $1 million and up. Although it's in a historic residential enclave, Feucht has named it "Camp Elah" after the Valley of Elah where the young David killed the Philistine giant Goliath with a well-aimed stone. As Feucht describes it in postings as a cross between a church and a war room just a "stone's throw" from the U.S. Capitol.

Feucht also calls it "a launching point for the next generation of Davids; men and women who fearlessly slay giants in the land" and his Davids can "take back territory for His kingdom."

It seems bizarre for Feucht to cast himself as David. Given his wealth, his powerful conservative allies (Trump, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Sen. Josh Hawley, rocker Ted Nugent who wanted Obama tried for treason and hung), and paramilitary volunteer security guards, he seems more like Goliath.

Feucht didn't respond to interview requests and the most recent accessible IRS filing is from 2020.

It isn't easy to figure out where the money flooding into his ministries comes from. The filing states that contributions he received are zero, surprising since he has a donate button on most pages of his website. But it shows Feucht's ministry revenues skyrocketed from $283,272 in 2019 to $5,313,651.

The Northern California online investigative magazine ANewsCafe.com documented huge purchases Feucht's ministry made in addition to Camp Elah. He spent more than $2 million on a Southern California 6-bedroom mansion plus a 4-bedroom cabin on five Montana acres. He owns the Redding, California home listed on his tax filing as the ministry's headquarters.

Yet he didn't hire security guards for his concert in riot-battered Portland, Oregon. Instead, Feucht tweeted a photo of his paramilitary followers before an Oregon superspreader (that's what he calls them) event saying, "If you mess with them or our 1st Amendment right to worship God, you'll meet Jesus one way or another."

Feucht's ministry is a 501c3 nonprofit. The IRS regards it as a tax-exempt church. Such nonprofits are legally forbidden from endorsing candidates.

Yet Feucht seems to violate that rule. In his Thursday Facebook video, he endorsed 2020 election denier Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Doug Mastriano, a Trump-endorsed contender, saying repeatedly how much he "loved that guy".

In a Facebook video posted Friday, he ticks off issues that he considers urgent. He focuses on abortion, same-sex marriage, and children being taught about sex in ways parents find immoral or objectionable. His greatest worry is legislation that could make it easier for children to undergo transgender surgery.

As he put it, he did not want to live in a society “where the government can decide when they want to go in and chop off the breasts of a little 10-year-old girl" to transform her into a boy. He alluded to Democrats, saying their party aligned with this philosophy.

No sane American would support legislation allowing a horrendous crime like that, so it's clear what bill Feucht is referring to.

LGBTQ+ issues, abortion and school curriculum are hot buttons for many conservative religious leaders. But his social media messages mention issues that are not Biblical, such as gun rights and the oil industry's health.

In Thursday's video, he discussed a conspiracy theory that the FBI imprisoned a woman "with a lot of proof" of the stolen elections. He did not offer any proof or evidence of this, not even the woman's name.

Critics have wondered about how Feucht spends the wealth flowing into his ministries. His website doesn't mention food pantries, homeless shelters, elder care or clothing drives.

It isn't clear what ministering Sean Feucht Ministries spends its money on.

On his last Thursday before Election Day, he made a Facebook video saying he would host a mountaintop men's weekend retreat. "We need some strong men to be rising up in their God-given masculinity in America to stand for truth and righteousness in America," he said.

Friday, Feucht posted that his retreat was a success: “A new ‘Promise Keepers’ movement must arise in our day!!!"

Interestingly, this is the 25th anniversary of the male evangelical Promise Keepers "Stand in the Gap" event which invoked a Biblical term for volunteers who would stand in the rapidly crumbling gaps in a city's walls to fight a heavily armed attacking enemy determined to destroy the city. The organization was founded by a football coach who called on men to be better fathers. It also advocated for men to protect and lead their families. It was opposed to same-sex marriage and premarital sex. The Stand in the Gap rally drew thousands.

But then Promise Keepers meetings tapered off. The organization appointed new leaders in 2018. There were some interesting changes in the nonprofit's message. In 2020, Promise Keepers chairman Ken Harrison, a former police officer, discussed Promise Keeper's view of feminism, telling the Washington Post that. "We're calling men to be humble, proactive leaders in their homes. I don’t feel like it’s my role to tell women how they should be."

When George Floyd was murdered that year, Promise Keepers organized a Unity Day with Black, white and Latino pastors and congregations to discuss how to fight racism and forge interracial friendships. If Feucht decides to model his ministries on Promise Keepers, here's hoping that his prayer warriors will have the wisdom to make peace as well as stand in the gap.

