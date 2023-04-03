Trump shares message of support from far-right European leader
A far-right European authoritarian leader on Monday expressed support for Donald Trump on social media, and the embattled former president posted it to his Truth Social website.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s tweet on the eve of Trump’s scheduled indictment over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels included a photo of him shaking hands with Trump.

“Keep on fighting, Mr. President! We are with you, @realDonaldTrump,” Orbán tweeted.

Trump posted a screen grab of the tweet Monday after he flew from Florida to New York City, where he is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The far-right leader was accused of white nationalism last summer when he claimed countries where Europeans live alongside non-Europeans “are no longer nations: they are nothing more than a conglomeration of peoples.” He has also put in place extremely strict immigration rules and is accused of decimating Hungary's free press.

