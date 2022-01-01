Violence against women insults God, pope says in New Year's speech

By Philip Pullella VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis used his New Year's message on Saturday to issue a clarion call for an end to violence against women, saying it was insulting to God. Francis, 85, celebrated a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on the day the Roman Catholic Church marks both the solemnity of Holy Mary Mother of God as well as its annual World Day of Peace. Francis appeared to be in good form on Saturday following an unexplained incident on New Year's Eve where he attended a service but at the last minute did not preside over it as he had been expected to. At the start of the ...
Republicans set to use the Trump playbook to scare voters into voting for them in 2022
January 01, 2022
According to a report from the Guardian's Lauren Gambino, the leadership of the Republican Party has already drawn up their battle plan for taking over both chambers of Congress in the 2022 midterms and it is centered around using the Donald Trump playbook of increasing the fears of conservative voters in order to scare them to the polls.
According to the report GOP lawmakers have been handed a memo from the House Republican Study Committee that was bluntly titled: "Lean into the culture war."
What that means, reports Gambino, is that the GOP is dead set on re-upping "the culture war battles that Donald Trump waged from the White House."
"Grievance politics is not a new strategy for Republicans. In 1968, Richard Nixon employed the 'Southern Strategy' to exploit white racial grievances coded in language such as 'law and order' and 'states’ rights”' But as partisanship grows and the parties become increasingly hostile to one another, so too has the potential political benefit of cultural warfare that inflames division and energizes their base," the report states, with Gambino adding that GOP is already hard at work ramping up anger.
"As Democrats negotiate amongst themselves over how to pass Biden’s signature domestic policy bill, Republicans have been seeding outrage over – and fundraising off of – all manner of perceived injustices from cancel culture to Dr Seuss to the 1619 project," the Guardian reports. "They are hammering the administration over its handling of immigration at the southern border and Democrats over rising crime rates in cities. And Biden’s efforts to pursue racial equity as part of his governing agenda has drawn accusations of racism from conservatives who say the efforts discriminate against white people."
According to messaging expert Anat Shenker-Osorio, "It’s the oldest trick in the book. It’s creating some sort of an ‘other’ so that we don’t notice that they’re actually the cause of our problems.”
Noted pollster and election analyst Ruy Teixeira stated that Democrats need to "rebrand" to blunt the GOP attacks.
"We need a durable majority. You can’t build a durable majority by ignoring socio-cultural concerns and the values of these huge swaths of the population," he advised before adding, "We’re really just at the beginning of what needs to be a substantial change in the way the American economic model works. And to do that, it’s not enough to just win one election and pass some stuff. We need to win a number of elections and pass even more stuff … It’s not much more complicated than that.”
Watergate prosecutor pours cold water on Trump's hopes the Supreme Court will save him
January 01, 2022
Appearing on CNN on New Year's Day, Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman dismissed former Donald Trump's last gasp attempts to get the Supreme Court to intercede on his behalf as he battles the House committee on the Jan 6th insurrection.
As the year drew to a close, Trump has made multiple appeals to the conservative court to allow him to keep administration records away from the committee and, as Akerman explained, it's likely the court will either refuse to even consider his legal maneuvers or they will take a look and then rule against him.
Speaking with CNN host Paula Reid, Akerman didn't offer up much hope for the embattled former president.
"With Nixon with Watergate, [the court] ordered him to hand over materials and other subpoena materials," Reid began. "We learned that Trump has lost twice now in federal court. There's been a big debate will the Supreme Court even take up this case and, if they do, what will they rule? How do you see this playing out over the next couple weeks and months?"
"You're right," the attorney replied. 'There are two courts, lower courts, District Court, and Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, basically issued very extensive opinions turning Trump down on the issues that he's raised. But ultimately, there are really two issues at play here: one is executive privilege. Trump is claiming that he has the right to assert executive privilege over the documents on January 6th. The problem with that argument is that the Supreme Court has already spoken to executive privilege back in 1974, when they ordered Nixon to produce his tapes."
"Privilege belongs to the government, to the republic," he continued. "It doesn't belong to the individual. It's not like the privilege to not incriminate yourself under the Fifth Amendment, which is an individual privilege, and Joe Biden, the present president, already determined in a very extensive writing that these documents do not come with an executive privilege."
"The Supreme Court has basically been limited to diplomatic, military, and national security matters," he elaborated. "It certainly doesn't cover a plot against the government to overthrow its normal processes. So it's very unlikely that Trump is going to succeed on that."
"Both opinions, the lower court opinions basically pointed out that in the face of Joe Biden's very detailed analysis as to why executive privilege does not apply and Trump has provided absolutely zero facts to explain why it does apply," Akerman added. "So it's very unlikely that that issue is really going to go anywhere."
"So when you take those two issues together, the executive privilege and the legislative purpose, and the fact that both courts have really extensively ruled on that, by all rights the Supreme Court should just deny the appeal and leave it at that," he stated before concluding, "Now, there's no guarantee that'll happen, but in the normal course, that is what should happen in this circumstance. "
First phase of Trump Texas vote 'audit' finds the usual result: Nothing to see here
January 01, 2022
Texas officials today released the first-phase findings of an election ‘audit’ demanded by Donald Trump in three counties in which President Joe Biden (along with a fourth) and to the surprise of no one, it was a waste of time and money.
Here’s reporting from TV station 5NBCDFW in a story headlined, “Preliminary Findings of 2020 Election Audit Finds Little Trouble in Big Texas Counties”:
“The office of John Scott, who was appointed Texas Secretary of State in October 2021, said Friday 3,885,875 votes were cast in the November 2020 election in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Harris counties and that those nearly 4 million votes represent approximately 35% of the roughly 11.3 million votes cast statewide.
“The preliminary report found that out of those nearly 4 million votes in those four counties, there were 17 deceased voters and 60 cross-state duplicate votes. The report also confirmed that the counties were removing deceased voters from voter rolls as expected.”
And there was this from the Texas Tribune:
“First part of Texas’ 2020 election audit reveals few issues, echoes findings from review processes already in place: An initial review of four counties’ election results — launched after pressure from former President Donald Trump and touted by GOP leaders — showed few discrepancies between electronic and hand counts of ballots in a sample of voting precincts.”
The Tribune reported:
“The much-hyped four-county review by the secretary of state’s office, the state agency that oversees elections, was announced in September, just hours after former President Donald Trump publicly pressed Gov. Greg Abbott to add election audit legislation to the agenda for the state’s third special legislative session last fall. As part of his baseless effort to cast doubt on the outcome of his failed reelection bid, Trump’s call came despite the lack of evidence of irregularities in the state’s election — and the fact that he won the state.
“The official overseeing the review, Secretary of State John Scott, previously helped Trump challenge 2020 election results in Pennsylvania. Appointed to the position by Abbott, Scott said in an October interview with The Texas Tribune that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election and that he has “not seen anything” to suggest that the election was stolen from Trump.
“In a statement on Friday, Isabel Longoria, election administrator for Harris County, said the Harris County clerk’s office “processed, checked, and balanced a fair and accurate election in November 2020.” After conducting a hand count of mail-in ballots from the 2020 election, Longoria said her office “found no notable concerns.”
“Conducting a hand-count on a scale as large as the November 2020 election is an intensive process,” Longoria said. “The process included manually sorting 179,174 ballots by precinct, followed by a hand-count for 10 precincts that were designated by the Secretary of State. Despite this challenge, our team was able to match the count with a discrepancy of only five ballots.”
In November 2020, votes from the four counties under review made up about 4 million — or about 35% — of the 11.3 million votes cast statewide.
