Viral video shows LAPD officer allegedly punching suspect handcuffed to ambulance stretcher

A Los Angeles Police officer on Saturday was caught on video appearing to punch a suspect who was handcuffed to an ambulance gurney. The video has over 900,000 views.

The suspect, one of two arrested in an alleged carjacking, was awaiting "medical transport," KTLA reports, and had "taunted and spit at the police officers."

The officer has been suspended, and LAPD began an investigation after learning of the video on Sunday.

“The images in the video are deeply disturbing and while we must wait for the investigation to be completed, the Department will act swiftly in any instance of excessive or unnecessary force," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement.

Watch:

Watch this LAPD officer wind up and throw a punch at a person on a stretcher being put into an ambulance. This is the kind of culture that exists within @LAPDHQ. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/VFshCV4L8A

— People's City Council - Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) August 16, 2021