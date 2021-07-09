Trump rants about controlling Virginia's governor while endorsing his GOP rival

Donald Trump attacked a Democratic candidate for Virginia governor who he admits used to be the recipient of his own campaign donations.
The twice-impeached one-term president threw his support behind Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, who's campaigning as a political outsider, while attacking former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, who's running to get his old job back.
"Virginia has so much potential but has been badly hurt by awful economic policy, terrible crime, and the worst education system promoting Critical Race Theory, etc.," Trump said in a statement. "But, Glenn will fix this immediately. He is a highly respected person, not just a figurehead like Virginia's current and recent past Governors."
Then the former president lashed out at McAuliffe, who also served as chair of the Democratic National Committee and served leadership roles in campaigns for Bill and Hillary Clinton -- former recipients of Trump campaign donations.
"Terry McAuliffe was a failed and unpopular Governor, whose only claim to fame was his relationship to Crooked Hillary Clinton -- how did that work out?" Trump said. "I knew McAuliffe well. He accepted large campaign donations from me, said only great things and would do whatever I wanted, until I ran for office. He was a political HACK!"
Former President Donald Trump just sent out a statement about the Virginia gubernatorial race https://t.co/IdAVj2IhFp— Brandon Jarvis (@Brandon Jarvis) 1625833020.0