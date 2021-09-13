Virginia GOP officials tell Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar to be lobbyists for the Taliban

On Monday, BBC News' Suzanne Kianpour reported that the Taliban is broke, and is fishing for "a lobbyist in D.C." to get them "a lucrative contract" in the United States.

The Arlington County, Virginia Republican Committee decided to use this moment to take a crack at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), suggesting that they go take the lobbying job for the Taliban.

Faced with a furious response and charges of racism, the GOP county board doubled down, writing, "Ilhan Omar regularly makes anti-Semitic comments from her national platform. This tweet isn't about race — it's about the Squad's constant support for anti-American sentiment abroad."

As young, liberal women of color, "Squad" members are frequently targeted for abuse as the "other" in GOP rhetoric. In 2019, the Illinois Republican Party shared a meme calling the four members "the Jihad Squad," while former President Donald Trump infamously said the women should "go back" to the countries they came from if they complained about his administration.