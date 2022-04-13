Visiting Kyiv, leaders of Poland and Baltic states condemn Russia

KYIV (Reuters) -The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Wednesday and called for increased military support for Ukraine and for Russia to be held accountable for the actions of its troops on the ground. European politicians have flocked by train to the Ukrainian capital since Russian forces withdrew from the country's North in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance earlier this month. Before meeting Zelenskiy, the four presidents visited areas in Kyiv region where hundreds of slain civilians have been discovered after the Russian wi...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Trump makes first big midterm donation — invests in ousting GOP Gov Brian Kemp
April 13, 2022
Former President Donald Trump has opened up his wallet – or at least his political action committee – in the hopes of thwarting Gov. Brian Kemp’s bid for a second term.
Trump’s Save America PAC has donated $500,000 to Get Georgia Right, a Virginia-based anti-Kemp super PAC.
As Politico first reported, the check is Trump’s first big donation in this year’s midterm elections nationally, and it may also be just the beginning of Trump’s spending in the Georgia governor’s race. Trump has socked away more than $110 million in his Save America PAC.
The donation comes as former U.S. Sen. David Perdue lags behind Kemp in the polls and in fundraising, and it is yet another sign of the important role Georgia continues to play in national politics.
Following the March 25 donation, Get Georgia Right began sponsoring TV ads featuring unsubstantiated claims tying Gov. Brian Kemp to supposed “illegal ballot harvesting” in 2020.
Relitigating the last presidential election has become standard for Trump, said Georgia State University political science professor Amy Steigerwalt. Once political allies, Trump and Kemp fell out after the 2020 election in which Trump lost Georgia and accused Kemp of not doing enough to illegally overturn the results.
“It really is the one thing that he focuses on and that he has devoted a lot of energy to, and in many ways, his dislike of Kemp is also very personal,” Steigerwalt said Wednesday. “And I think you really see that in that it’s sort of continuing, that it’s not just about what happened in the election, but really, that he doesn’t want Kemp to be there and sort of anyone but Kemp would be preferable.”
Trump’s criticism of Kemp has been unrelenting ever since the governor refused to help overturn the presidential election results nearly two years ago, and the former president has vowed to foil Kemp’s plans for a second term in the governor’s mansion.
Perdue publicly announced his candidacy in December, immediately complicating the GOP primary in Georgia, and he received Trump’s official endorsement the same day.
Trump has since endorsed a slate of statewide candidates in the Republican primary in Georgia, even wading into lower ballot races like the insurance commissioner’s contest. The Republican incumbent commissioner, John King, was appointed by Kemp.
Since Trump has ventured so far into Georgia politics this year, the May 24 primary is widely seen as a test of Trump’s hold on Republican voters.
“He very clearly has a lot of sway still over elected members of the Republican Party,” Steigerwalt said. “What we don’t entirely know is whether or not the voters are going to respond to that. And really, indications are that they’re not. Really, it doesn’t appear to be helping, for example, David Perdue, now that people know that Trump has endorsed him. We’re not seeing his numbers going up. In fact, in anything, it seems to have somewhat led to an increase, actually, in how Kemp is doing.”
Kemp held an 11-point lead over Perdue in an Emerson College poll released this month, which cast doubt on whether Trump’s March rally in Commerce benefited his favored candidate.
Trump has seemed to lower expectations in more recent interviews, telling a conservative radio host this month “it’s always hard to beat a sitting governor. Just remember that.”
Kemp’s campaign shrugged off Trump’s $500,000 donation to Perdue.
“David Perdue is going to need a lot more than $500,000 to distract from his unhinged rant attacking the Georgia State Patrol,” said Cody Hall, spokesman for the Kemp campaign.
Perdue lamented the condition of the Georgia State Patrol under Kemp, telling reporters Tuesday the agency had been allowed to “deteriorate” and was no longer functioning at an “elite level.” Perdue’s press conference was held the same day Kemp signed into law a bill ending a permit requirement and fee to carry a concealed firearm, which is a change Perdue has argued his primary challenge helped spur.
But even if Trump is not able to propel Perdue past the primary, he could still remain a thorn in Kemp’s side as he tries to focus on defeating presumed Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. The 2018 challenge between the two was famously close, and if 2022 sees the same dynamic, a small number of Trump loyalists sitting the election out could boost Abrams across the finish line.
Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff likely benefited from Trump supporters sitting out the 2020 runoffs.
Georgia Recorder Deputy Editor Jill Nolin contributed to this report.
Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John McCosh for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com. Follow Georgia Recorder on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trump admits he pressured Bill Barr to take the fall for his coup: 'You have to get impeached, maybe'
April 13, 2022
Donald Trump on Wednesday complained that Attorney General Bill Barr refused to get impeached for trying to help him overturn the 2020 election.
Trump began by complaining about investigations into his family company and self-coup attempt, but veered off to attack his own Cabinet official after warning of revolt if the investigations continue.
"I just don't think the people of this country are going to take it," he said. "Look, we also had a chance, but Bill Barr, the attorney general, didn't want to be impeached."
"He didn't want to get impeached. How do you not get impeached? You just sit back and relax and wait out for your term to end — and that's what he did. And it was a sad thing and a sad day for our country," he said.
"But you know what, had Bill Barr the courage, a lot of this could have been taken care of," Trump argued.
"I said, 'Look, get impeached. I went up at lot in the polls when I got impeached. You have to get impeached, maybe.' But he was so afraid of getting impeached he refused to do his job," Trump said.
Here's what Trump told Hannity he instructed Bill Barr to do:\n\n"I said, 'Look, get impeached. I went up at lot in the polls when I got impeached. You have to get impeached, maybe.'"\n#TakeTheFall #SelfCouppic.twitter.com/f4KSDEqvKJ— Bob Brigham (@Bob Brigham) 1649903436
CONTINUE READING Show less
GOP megadonor's lawyers say he can't stand trial for $2 billion tax fraud because COVID accelerated his dementia
April 13, 2022
On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that lawyers representing Robert Brockman, the billionaire software tycoon accused of masterminding the largest tax fraud scheme in the history of the United States, is not competent to stand trial — because COVID-19 has worsened his dementia.
In 2017, Brockman was a massive donor to the Republican Party, contributing $80,000 to the House Republican campaign arm.
"Brockman, 80, has Parkinson’s disease, which his lawyers cited as a probable source of his dementia. His mental state grew worse, the filing said, after he contracted the coronavirus in December and was subsequently hospitalized in part with toxic metabolic encephalopathy, a 'condition of acute global cognitive dysfunction' associated with COVID-19 'among older patients with preexisting dementia,'" reported Noah Kirsch. "The judge presiding over the case, George C. Hanks, previously heard arguments in November about Brockman’s competency but has yet to rule on the matter."
Attorneys first raised the possibility of Brockman's incompetence last November, citing Alzheimer's symptoms.
"The billionaire was indicted in 2020 on 39 counts, including wire fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering, over allegations that he participated in 'a scheme to conceal approximately $2 billion in income from the IRS as well as a scheme to defraud investors' in his software company, the Department of Justice said at the time," said the report. "The indictment claimed that Brockman utilized a labyrinth of offshore entities in Bermuda and Nevis and sent 'untaxed capital gains income to secret bank accounts in Bermuda and Switzerland.'"
Brockman's legal team is separately fighting the IRS, with the report noting that they "complained in court filings about the agency’s tactics, including emptying one of his wife’s bank accounts, automatically sequestering his retirement pay, and placing liens on his properties."
READ MORE: 'Huge blow to the Russian Navy': CNN reporter breaks down Ukraine's strike on Putin's flagship
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}