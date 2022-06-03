Vivica A. Fox says Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘self-righteous’ comments on Oscars slap made her cry
Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California. ( Jay L. Clendenin/ Los Angeles Times/ TNS. - Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Vivica A. Fox had some harsh words to say about Jada Pinkett Smith’s comments on the now-infamous Oscars slap. On Thursday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” guest co-hosts Fox and Carson Kressley discussed Pinkett Smith’s first public comments on the March 27 moment when her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. “What did you think about that?” Kressley, 52, asked his co-host, who took a brief moment to respond. “This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers. I’ve done a movie with both of them, ‘Set It Off’ with Jada and ‘Independence Day’ with Will Smi...