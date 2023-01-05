Voicemails: Trump lawyer, ex-senator sought access to Dominion voting machines in Michigan
Candidate for Michigan Attorney General, Matt DePerno addresses the crowd during the Michigan Election Integrity Rally on Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Michigan. - Scott Hasse/Zuma Press/TNS

LANSING, Mich. — A lawyer who said he worked for former President Donald Trump's campaign and a former state senator asked a clerk in Oakland County for access to voting machines in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election, according to two voicemails that were made public for the first time Thursday. The Michigan Secretary of State's office provided an email about the voicemails to the U.S. Department of Justice in December after investigators subpoenaed the agency for communications with Trump's campaign as part of an ongoing probe into the former president's bid to overturn his loss t...