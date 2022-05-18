'The system is failing me': Voters are burned out -- here's why

On CNN Tuesday, analyst Kasie Hunt discussed the key reason why voters in the Pennsylvania Senate primaries are disengaged right now.

Specifically, she argued, they are burned out because they feel like their decisions at the ballot box haven't mattered.

"I have to say, I've done — a lot of years, I often go to, in particular, Walmart parking lots to talk to voters," said Hunt. "I did that a couple of days ago in York, Pennsylvania, which is a pretty red county. I was there for a John Fetterman event. Usually you get a mix of — you can find some Democrats, Republicans. I found both. I found supporters of Conor Lamb, John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz and others. But I also got a contingent of voters who were angry that I was asking."

"Typical nonvoters, you run into people who don't vote or are not familiar," added Hunt. "But this was one of the first times I'd gone to a parking lot, talked to people and found a group that just said, why would I bother doing that? And their voices were sort of angry. Their posture was, who cares, why? The system is failing me."

"I also think that people are just really pissed off," Hunt continued. "They're really angry about what's going on and they don't feel like anyone can help them. They tried it with the Trump administration. Then they switched. They handed power in Washington to Democrats and now inflation has gone rampant and people are unhappy with their lives."

The Pennsylvania Senate race is a marquee election in for November, which will play a major role in deciding control of Congress altogether.

