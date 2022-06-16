Torture lawyer denies that his 'friend' Ginny Thomas tried to overturn the 2020 election

Controversial W. Bush White House torture memo author John Yoo defended his friend Ginni Thomas on CNN on Tuesday.

Yoo was interviewed by Anderson Cooper after The Washington Post reported that the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol had obtained emails between Thomas and coup memo author John Eastman.

"Well, Anderson, let me just say up front, I know Ginni Thomas. I know John Eastman. For that matter, I know Craig Jacob and Mike Luttig. They're all friends of mine. I don't think Ginni Thomas was involved in any effort to overturn the election," Yoo said, despite the fact Thomas pushed White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to overturn the election.

"I think she's exercising her First Amendment rights. I think she's forwarding emails, which i think were unwise and say crazy things," Yoo said.

"We should also realize that John Eastman clerked for Justice Thomas, so Ginni Thomas might well have asked him something, but I can't believe she was involved in an effort to actually overturn the election," he said.

In 2020, the Associated Press reported Yoo was advising the Trump administration on presidential authority.

