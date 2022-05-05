Walgreens agrees to pay Florida $683 million to settle opioid lawsuit
Opiods (npr.org)

Walgreens has agreed to pay the state of Florida $683 million to settle a lawsuit claiming the drugstore chain helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis, the company announced Thursday. The settlement includes $620 million to be paid over 18 years and a one-time payment of $63 million for attorneys’ fees. Walgreens admitted no wrongdoing or liability, a company news release said. “As the largest pharmacy chain in the state, we remain focused on and committed to being part of the solution and believe this resolution is in the best interest of all parties involved,” said Danielle Gray, executive vic...