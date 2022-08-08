'Walking over bodies': Fox News contributor ties 'smell of weed' to homelessness in rant about New York
Fox News contributor Joe Concha. (Screengrab)

On Fox Business Thursday, contributor Joe Concha complained about the homeless problem in New York City, connecting it to the "smell of weed" in Central Park. He also berated mayor Eric Adams for lack of progress on crime rates and surging homeless populations.

During a Fox Business segment, guest host Dagan McDowell suggested crime was "soaring" because liberal district attorneys were letting suspects go free with little or no bail requirements.

Concha agreed.

"We're allowing these people out on the streets and we wonder why there's an exodus going out of New York and out of San Francisco and Los Angeles," he opined. "It is primarily due to crime. It's due to the drug use that we see in the open air."

"I took a walk up to Central Park Yesterday, had some time to kill, I could not escape the smell of weed everywhere!" the pundit exclaimed. "And it's just -- New York is not what it used to be. I know that personally."

"You go through Penn Station when you take a train into this city and you're walking over bodies that you don't know are alive or dead," Concha added. "The homeless are everywhere."

Concha rebuked New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

"Start to do something about it, sir!" he ranted. "Because you're going to lose all that tax revenue as people move more and more to places like Florida, to Kentucky, to Idaho!"

McDowell pushed back on Concha's claims.

"It's not the smell of marijuana that is the problem, it is the fact there was a gunfight in my neighborhood before I was coming to work last week," she said.

In recent years, homelessness in New York City has reached the highest levels since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

To combat the issue, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the Partnership for New York City recently announced the launch of the Homeless Assistance Fund. The funding will provide services and mental health resources from both nonprofit and the private sector to unhoused New Yorkers.

This Fund aims to strengthen the city’s existing homeless outreach initiatives, including Mayor Adams’ Subway Safety Plan, that has connected approximately 2,000 individuals to shelter access since beginning in February.

“When New Yorkers come together to do the right thing, we can make real progress," Mayor Adams said in a statement following the announcement of the new funding. "The Homeless Assistance Fund is a public-private partnership that will continue our work to tackle street homelessness by bringing together more than 60 of New York City’s businesses to offer support, resources, and a path to stability for people experiencing homelessness.”

With respect to the Fox News pundits’ criticism over the “smell of weed,” as of March 2021, it has been legal for adults 21 and older to possess up to three ounces of cannabis and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis for personal use in New York. Adults may smoke or vape cannabis wherever smoking tobacco is allowed under the smoke-free air laws. According to the Coalition for the Homeless, the nation’s oldest advocacy for unhoused individuals and families, “Research shows that the primary cause of homelessness, particularly among families, is lack of affordable housing" — not drug use.

With David Edwards.