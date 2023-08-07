Wall St closes up, regains ground as US inflation report nears

By David French (Reuters) - U.S. stocks finished higher on Monday, regaining some of the ground lost last week, as investors added positions ahead of Thursday's highly awaited U.S. inflation report. The main stock indexes ended last week lower as investors took profits after months of gains due to worries over economic data, mixed earnings and rising Treasury yields. U.S. stocks have sharply rallied in 2023, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 17.7% this year, fueled by optimism around artificial intelligence and hopes of a soft landing for the world's largest economy. "I think you've got enough...
GOP scorched by WSJ editor for 'wishful thinking' about Trump instead of hitting him head-on
August 07, 2023
The Republicans have been living in a world of “wishful thinking” when it comes to Trump, and while they’ve been dreaming Donald Trump has been allowed to ravage the nation, a conservative columnist wrote Monday.
From Trump’s emergence on the political stage, through his presidency, the election denial, the riot at the U.S. Capitol and now his indictment, the former president has been given the benefit of the doubt by the party, he said.
“When Donald Trump emerged on the political stage to lead his improbable insurgency of the dispossessed, most top Republicans assumed he was a joke and could never win,” wrote Gerard Baker for the Wall Street Journal.
He went on: “When the iron duly entered their hides — if not their souls — they hurriedly made their peace with their new leader. When, against the odds (and, one suspects, the wishes of more than a few of them), he won the presidency, the wishing only intensified. Some believed, or hoped, that somehow the office would become him, that the mystical mingling of the man and the presidency would elevate the former rather than debase the latter. How did that work out?
“Some allowed the wish to father the thought that by working with and for him, they could restrain his flammable impulses. The long list of short-lived ex-Trump cabinet officers is eloquent testimony to the fancifulness of that idea.”
He said the 2020 election should have been the final straw.
“But when he violated his oath of office after the 2020 election by attempting to overthrow the constitutional order, Republicans faced their worst choice yet between fact- and faith-based decision making: Bite the bullet and banish him from office, or keep wishing, harder than ever.”
“It wasn’t really a contest. With a few exceptions, they declined to vote to impeach or convict him in January and February 2021, many clinging to the misplaced belief that he was finished anyway.”
Baker wrote that wishing has replaced hard decision-making for the Republican Party, and that it avoids members having to meet the wrath of MAGA head-on.
“Mr. Trump’s latest indictment last week, on charges relating to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, signals that the long era of wishful thinking in the Republican Party leadership’s relationship with Mr. Trump must come to an end.
Not that everyone has recognized it. I suspect that even now a significant number of senior party figures, even as they express public outrage at the judicial tyranny on show in the charge sheet and dubious legal theories of special counsel Jack Smith, are secretly, desperately hoping that somehow this case will spare them from having to keep on side with the former president.
“They’re telling themselves that some new revelations at trial or even the possibility of a prison sentence will persuade enough Republican primary voters to withdraw their support and that this chalice will pass their lips. Their wishes might finally come true, but I doubt it.”
Missouri Republican lawmakers sue over estimated cost of abortion rights ballot measure
August 07, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Missouri Republican lawmakers and a prominent anti-abortion activist filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the estimated cost of several proposed ballot measures to restore abortion rights. The lawsuit’s plaintiffs include state Rep. Hannah Kelly, a Mountain Grove Republican, state Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, an Arnold Republican, and Kathy Forck, an anti-abortion activist from New Bloomfield. The lawsuit was filed in Cole County. Their complaint challenges a series of fiscal notes that Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick prepared for the proposed ballot measures estimati...
Trump lawyers claim Biden's 'Dark Brandon' mug was 'thinly-veiled' effort to taunt client over prosecution
August 07, 2023
Former President Donald Trump's legal team filed a response on Monday afternoon to special counsel Jack Smith's request for a protective order that would limit what the former president can say about the criminal trial against him. They broadly oppose the order, attacking it as an attempt to limit Trump's political speech.
But one bizarre claim in particular made it into the filing: That President Joe Biden used a mug to taunt Trump about the charges against him.
"President Biden has ... capitalized on the indictment, posting a thinly veiled reference to his administration's prosecution of President Trump just hours before arraignment," said the filing.
Biden holding a "Dark Brandon" mug. Trump team's legal filing.
The "Dark Brandon" meme has been around for months, long before any discussion of the former president's indictment or arraignment.
"Dark Brandon" has its roots in an obscene chant that Republicans came up with to attack Biden, dating to when NASCAR driver Brandon Brown was giving an interview after a December 2021 win in Talladega, and the announcers mistook a crowd chant of "F--k Joe Biden" for "Let's Go Brandon."
The "Let's Go Brandon" chant by Trump supporters ultimately was repurposed by Biden supporters, and evolved into "Dark Brandon" — referencing Trump-backed "Dark MAGA" means to suggest Biden has a "dark" persona that can plow through his opposition and is behind the president's domestic policy wins.
The Biden campaign has since fully embraced the meme, selling "Dark Brandon" merchandise featuring the president with glowing laser eyes.
