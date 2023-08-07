Wall St closes up, regains ground as US inflation report nears

By David French (Reuters) - U.S. stocks finished higher on Monday, regaining some of the ground lost last week, as investors added positions ahead of Thursday's highly awaited U.S. inflation report. The main stock indexes ended last week lower as investors took profits after months of gains due to worries over economic data, mixed earnings and rising Treasury yields. U.S. stocks have sharply rallied in 2023, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 17.7% this year, fueled by optimism around artificial intelligence and hopes of a soft landing for the world's largest economy. "I think you've got enough...