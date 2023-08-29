Want Amazon's free shipping? You may need to buy more
Amazon is testing a new $35 minimum for free shipping in some ZIP codes. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

Amazon shoppers might have to start putting more items in their cart to qualify for free shipping. The Seattle-based company is testing a new minimum requirement, $35 instead of $25, to waive the shipping fee, according to Amazon spokesperson Kristina Pressentin. Amazon is testing the new free-shipping threshold in some randomly generated regions. Everyone in the same region will have the same price tag requirement. The price increase does not apply to Prime members, who pay $139 annually for the subscription that guarantees free shipping on 300 million items, Pressentin said. This isn't the f...