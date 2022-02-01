Want to cancel Spotify? It’s tricky, but here’s how to do it

In her post, on the far-right social media alternative Gab, Greene included a screen capture of Kinzinger retweeting former RNC official Tim Miller.

"While Adam Kinzinger retweets demented tweets by leftists that use language referencing killing President Trump and while he takes part in the Democrat’s politically targeted witch hunt to destroy any and all Republicans, Adam Kinzinger is still a member of our GOP conference and has his other Republican given committees," Greene complained. "It’s time Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) does something about Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney."

READ: Legal experts describe disturbing scenario where Trump-loving lawmakers break the nation in two

Reached for comment, Miller mocked the committee-less congresswoman.

"Sad that the pro-insurrection congresswoman’s attempts to cancel any Republicans who don’t want daddy Trump to be an unelected autocrat aren’t working," Miller told Raw Story.

Indeed, Cheney is listed House Republican Conference website, where she is described as "a specialist in national security and foreign policy."

Kinzinger is also listed.

"At the age of 42, Congressman Kinzinger is one of the youngest Members of Congress, yet he ranks in the top half of seniority in the full House of Representatives. He was named ‘A Republican Role Model for 2017’ by the Washington Post and is frequently applauded for his pragmatic approach to the myriad of issues facing America, and the world," the House GOP Conference website says.

Although Greene has failed to date to cancel fellow Republicans, she did describe herself as a victim of cancel culture as she was stripped of committee assignments after a month in office.

Greene is claiming she did "absolutely nothing wrong," but NPR reported at the time "the Georgia freshman has come under fire in recent weeks for her history of trafficking in racism, anti-Semitism and baseless conspiracy theories, along with her support for online comments encouraging violence against Democratic officials prior to taking office."

Watch: