War of tweets erupts between Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Elon Musk: ‘Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8′

According to police, the Molotov cocktail did not explode as intended and only caused "minor damage."

Another vandalism incident was reported in mid-October, in which the same door was smashed out along with the window next to it.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'He's lied one way or the other': CNN's Elie Honig says Kash Patel won't be the witness who brings down Trump

"The donut shop says repairs have already been made thanks to a quick response to a go-fund-me," reported News On 6 at the time. "The owners say they donated the extra proceeds to the Tulsa Equality Center to help spread the message of acceptance, tolerance, and love."

This comes amid a series of cultural panics around the country about LGBTQ presence in schools and around children, with many Republican officials baselessly resurrecting decades old-tropes about children being recruited or "groomed".

Watch video below or at this link.



