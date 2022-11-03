War of tweets erupts between Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Elon Musk: ‘Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8′

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Shutterstock)
NEW YORK — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked Elon Musk’s plans to charge for a blue Twitter checkmark, sparking a war of tweets that continued through Wednesday night. “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” the New York City Dem quipped on Tuesday night. Musk directly responded to the tweet on Wednesday, writing, “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8.” He even pinned the message. Musk also posteda meme that said, “You can still use Twitter for free, just without the benefits.” He followed that up with...