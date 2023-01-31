Warden at troubled California women’s prison faced sexual harassment, misconduct lawsuits

The campaign filing doesn't reveal exactly what the thief spent the money on. However, the payments, dated from November 26 to December 6, are all with Apple, and total up to $362.04.

This is not the first time that thieves have targeted a congressional campaign.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP lawmaker fumes after Maxine Waters turns the tables on him at House hearing

Earlier this month, reports indicated that cyberthieves made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars from the campaign account of Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS), and that the FBI is investigating the matter.

And earlier this week, another report found that the campaign of Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL) lost $11,000 to an "external check fraud situation," and Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) reported seven fraudulent withdrawals from his campaign account to the FEC.