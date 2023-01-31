Warden at troubled California women’s prison faced sexual harassment, misconduct lawsuits
The Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla in 2008. - Tomas O'Valle/Fresno Bee file/Fresno Bee/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Investigations at California’s largest prison for women into sexual abuse and assault claims are continuing, and the acting warden who oversaw a probe that identified at least 22 potential victims has been moved out of the prison. Acting Warden Mike Pallares, who referred the case to the Madera County district attorney for prosecution, has been accused of misconduct in two previous lawsuits and by a current inmate. He no longer works at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, where the scandal spilled into the open in late December. “We thank him for his tim...